BMW Starts Production Of i8 Roadster PHEV

3 hours ago by Mark Kane

Series production of the all-new BMW i8 Roadster and updated i8 Coupe started at the Leipzig plant in Germany.

The new i8s are equipped with higher capacity batteries – 11.6 kWh instead of 9.6 kWh, for slightly more range.

Major differences were described here following the Los Angeles premiere last year.

BMW’s plant in Leipzig will build more than 130 BMW i models (BMW i3, i3s, i8 Coupe, i8 Roadster) per day.

Deliveries of the first new i8s are expected in May.

“The BMW Group Plant Leipzig starts the series production of the BMW i8 Roadster. It is joined by the updated version of the BMW i8 Coupe in the line-up. Both vehicles are flexibly produced per customer demand in BMW Group Plant Leipzig within the same production line. The BMW i8 Roadster oozes all the freedom of open-top motoring for two with an electrically operated soft-top; while the new BMW i8 Coupe stands out as an extremely sporty 2+2 seater. The familiar lightweight design measures used for previous BMW i models have been meticulously adapted to the specific requirements of the i8 Roadster. It comes with newly designed frameless gullwing doors made from CFRP with an aluminium outer shell. Underpinning this new level of electric driving experience is an updated version of the lithium-ion battery developed for the BMW i8. The high-voltage unit is located centrally in the car’s underbody. Its cell capacity is up from 20 to 34 Ah and gross energy capacity rises from 7.1 to 11.6 kWh (net: 9.4 kWh). The electric range of the new BMW i8 Coupe in the NEDC test cycle has increased to 55 kilometres (34 miles)* and the new BMW i8 Roadster posts a figure of 53 kilometres (33 miles)*.” “Since its launch in 2014 the BMW i8 is the world’s highest-selling plug-in hybrid sports car. Since 2013 the BMW i3 and since 2017 the sports version BMW i3s are built in the BMW i production in Leipzig. In total, 130 BMW i models are produced at the plant per day. The market launch of the BMW i8 Coupe and the BMW i8 Roadster starts in May 2018.”

Plant Director Hans-Peter Kemser is pleased to welcome the latest addition to the BMW i family at BMW Group Plant Leipzig:

“We are proud to produce another top-notch product at our plant. An important factor for that is the know-how and long-time experience of our employees in Leipzig with the production of electric vehicles. “

BMW i8 Roadster specs:

Power: Electric: 105 kW/143 hp, Petrol: 170 kW/231 hp, Total: 374 hp

Torqu: 320 Nm

0 – 62 mph (100 km/h): 4.6 seconds

Top speed: 155 mph (250 km/h)

Combined fuel economy: 134.5 mpg

CO2 emissions: 46 g/km

All-electric range: up to 33 miles (53 km) up to 120 km/h

Battery capacity: 11.6 kWh

All-electric roof opens and closes very quietly – at the touch of a button – in 15 seconds and while travelling at up to 50 km/h

BMW i8 Coupé spec: