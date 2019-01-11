36 M BY MARK KANE

BMW Group exceeded its goal and moves forward towards 500,000 plug-ins in 2019

BMW Group‘s plug-in electric car sales in December reached an all-time record of 17,252 (up 30% year-over-year) – almost 2,500 more than the previous record in November.

Plug-ins also took a record 7.4% share out of the total BMW/MINI car sales.

BMW i + BMW iPerformance + MINI PHEV sales worldwide – December 2018

Total sales in 2018 amounted 142,617, which is slightly above the goal of 140,000 for the year. Compared to 2017, sales improved by 38.4%, which is reasonable.

The average share of plug-in cars out of total volume increased from over 4% to about 5.7%.

Around 75,000 (over 50%) of sale falls on Europe, where BMW brand accounts for over 16% market share of the plug-in segment. In Germany, the share is even higher at about 20%, while globally BMW takes 9% (third best behind Tesla and BYD). The biggest single market (country) is the U.S. with over 25,000 sales (and over 7% market share).

Pieter Nota, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Sales and Brand BMW said:

“We are delighted to have clearly surpassed our stated target of selling 140,000 electrified vehicles in 2018 and believe that by the end of 2019, there will be half a million electrified BMW Group vehicles on the roads. By 2025, the BMW Group will have at least 25 electrified vehicles in its model line-up, 12 of which will be fully-electric,”

In 2018, the best selling plug-in within the group was the BMW 530e iPerformance with 40,260 deliveries (12.2% of all 5-Series around the world).

The BMW i3 noted its fifth consecutive year of growth to 34,829 (up 10.6%) and there are already almost 135,000 i3 on the roads.

The MINI Countryman Cooper S E ALL4 noted 13,219 sales (13.3% of all MINI Countryman)

According to our data, BMW Group so far sold over 356,000 plug-in electric cars. The target for the end of 2019 is 500,000 cumulative sales (easy at the current rate).

The future

Current lineup:

BMW i3 (third model evolution with 120 Ah)

(third model evolution with 120 Ah) BMW i3s

BMW i8 Coupe (2nd model evolution)



(2nd model evolution) BMW i8 Roadster

BMW 740e and BMW 740Le

BMW 530e

BMW 225xe Active Tourer

MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4

BMW X1 xDrive25Le (in China only)

Upcoming models for 2019:

BMW 3 Series Sedan PHEV – new plug-in hybrid variant (2nd model evolution)

– new plug-in hybrid variant (2nd model evolution) BMW X5 PHEV



MINI Electric

Upcoming models with 5th generation drive system:

BMW iX3 in 2020 (first based on 5th generation drivetrain)

in 2020 (first based on 5th generation drivetrain) BMW i4

BMW iNEXT

Plan for 2025:

at least 25 plug-in cars (12 BEVs and 13 PHEVs)

