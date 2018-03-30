  1. Home
  3. BMW Reconfirms iX3 Will Be Made In China, Exported Globally

BMW Reconfirms iX3 Will Be Made In China, Exported Globally

BY ADRIAN PADEANU

It will be exported from the People’s Republic all over the world.

The rumors were true. BMW will indeed be making the fully electric version of its X3 crossover in China once production will kick off in 2020 at the plant located in Shenyang. In hindsight, it now makes perfect sense why the company decided to unveil the iX3 concept at the Beijing Motor Show, thus highlighting how important the People’s Republic is for the BMW. After all, approximately 560,000 cars were delivered in China last year, which is more than in the next two largest markets (U.S. and Germany) combined.

The local joint venture BMW Brilliance Automotive manufactured two-thirds of all BMW vehicles sold last year in China, and in order to meet an increasing demand, BBA will ramp up production at the Tiexi and Dadong in Shenyang, Liaoning Province to reach 520,000 units in 2019.

The reason why we’re mentioning BBA is because it will be in charge of putting together the iX3 after starting production of the conventionally powered X3 in May when it became the sixth BMW model localized in China. BBA not only has the two car factories we’ve mentioned earlier, but it’s also operating an engine plant, which contains a battery factory tailored to the electrified models. Needless to say, it will build the necessary battery packs for the iX3, billed as being the “first all-electric core model” from the BMW brand and set to be exported globally.

As a refresher, the iX3 concept showcased in Beijing had a generous battery pack with a capacity of 70 kWh providing enough juice for more than 400 kilometers (249 miles) in the forthcoming WLTP cycle. Based on BMW’s fifth-generation electric drive system, the zero-emissions crossover had an output rated at 270 horsepower (200 kilowatts) and took advantage of fast-charging capabilities to fully “fill up” the battery in only half an hour.

10 Comments on "BMW Reconfirms iX3 Will Be Made In China, Exported Globally"

Paul K

So generous of BMW to “share” their tech and show China how to build better cars. Never thought I could agree with Trump on anything but hope these face mighty import tariffs from the U.S.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
WARREN

As per the article, with the Huge Chinese market and import Tariffs, it would be dumb of BMW not to manufacture there.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
xm

So, with those high tariffs it doesn’t make sense to export to the USA though.
Not that I want to be the first generation of a Chinese BMW.
How to give EV’s a bad name.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
eject

They only need a couple of cars for the US CARB credits and some for the EU fleet emission targets. All the rest gets sold in China.

58 minutes ago
58 minutes ago
F150 Brian

China is and may be forever the biggest EV market in the world, so why would they not start there? Once global demand is higher, I would expect additional plants outside of China to come on line.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
arne-nl

And so… the German auto industry will survive the switch to EV’s, by producing them in China. Didn’t GM do the same?

So we keep the jobs in yesterday’s tech. Hooray!

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
F150 Brian

Check the market penetration of EVs in your home country. Unless you live in China or Norway, your fellow citizens continue to overwhelmingly vote ICE. Until that changes…

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Mark.ca

It has little to do with ev adoption, it’s all about cost cutting. Behold the new BMW….designed in Germany, assembled in China… that sounds familiar.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
F150 Brian

That’s part of it, but look at where BMW builds the X3 today…

The BMW plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina has the highest production volume of the BMW plants worldwide currently producing approximately 1,900 vehicles per day. The models produced at the Spartanburg plant are the X3, X4, X5, X6 and X7 SUV models.

USA is not the cheapest place to manufacture vehicles. But look at the models – all SUVs – because Americans love SUVs.

Now if we can get Americans to love EVs…

52 minutes ago
52 minutes ago
Lurfy

The chicken tax certainly had something to do with it.

58 seconds ago
58 seconds ago