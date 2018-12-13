BMW Group Increased Plug-In Electric Car Sales To New Record

3 H BY MARK KANE

BMW Group sold over 125,000 plug-in cars so far this year (globally)

November brings a new record for BMW Group‘s plug-in car sales – 14,767! It’s not a big improvement over the previous record of 14,559 in September, but with the 3rd record within six months, BMW is moving forward.

Growth year-over-year amounted in November to 26.1%, while the share of plug-ins out of total volume increased to 6.65%.

After 11 months of this year, average share of plug-ins increased to over 5.5%. BMW Group is also on track to reach its goal of 140,000 sales in 2018 if only it repeats the sub 15,000 result in December. We guess that December will be at least around 16,000-17,000.

BMW i + BMW iPerformance + MINI PHEV sales worldwide – November 2018

BMW Group notes several encouraging results in November:

1/5 of BMW 5 Series sedan sales was the plug-in hybrid variant

BMW i3 sales increased by 17.0% to 3,468 (near record of 3,490 in March 2018)



Targets for the future are:

140,000 sales in 2018

over 500,000 cumulative sales by 2020

25 electrified models (including 12 BEVs) on the market by 2025

