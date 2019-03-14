BMW Plug-In Electric Car Sales In U.S. Fell By Half In February 2019
Waiting on new plug-ins to rebound sales continues
Ongoing model changeover negatively impacted on BMW Group sales results in U.S. (and globally). The Group delivered just 1,110 plug-in electric cars last month, which is 42.7% less than a year ago.
Plug-in share out of overall volume also decreased to 4.2%, although it’s still better than the industry average.
The German manufacturer currently supplies U.S. with only five models (BMW i3, BMW i8 and BMW i8 Roadster, BMW 530e iPerformance and MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4). The new X5 PHEV, 3-Series PHEV and 7-Series PHEV are coming, followed by the all-new BMW X3 PHEV.
BMW i + iPerformance + MINI PHEV sales in U.S. – February 2019
BMW plug-in car sales in February 2019 estimated by IEVs:
- BMW 530e – 414
- BMW i3 – 350
- BMW 330e – 185
- MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 – 63
- BMW X5 xDrive40e – 38
- BMW i8 – 23
- BMW 740e – 14
4 Comments on "BMW Plug-In Electric Car Sales In U.S. Fell By Half In February 2019"
Not a very big surprise given the narrow model palette and growing awareness about electrification.
Probably more people have decided that they need a proper EV, not some half-step PHEVs and short-range. small, limited ones like the i3.
Well I can see the difficulty in selling some of their cars. Car and Driver lists the M3 Competition at 99,000$. Heck the base BMW M3 is 67,000$. You can get a before tax credit M3P for 56000$. Hard to convince people that noise and “Euro” luxury flair is worth 40000$
BEV sales are recovering from the January sales dip. The fact that PHEV sales continue to drop suggests that consumer sentiment has gone past PHEV.
There’s no BMW changeover hurting their sales. It’s the fact that all they have is compliance vehicles while there are vastly better PEVs at vastly lower prices (namely, the Model 3.)
BMW isn’t in the midst of a changeover. They needed to get serious about PEVs, but all they have are compliance vehicles and outlandish concept vehicles. I believe they’ll be bankrupt within 3 years – they no longer have time to actually bring an adequate vehicle to production and save themselves from that fate.