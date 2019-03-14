BMW Plug-In Electric Car Sales In U.S. Fell By Half In February 2019

32 M BY MARK KANE

Waiting on new plug-ins to rebound sales continues

Ongoing model changeover negatively impacted on BMW Group sales results in U.S. (and globally). The Group delivered just 1,110 plug-in electric cars last month, which is 42.7% less than a year ago.

Plug-in share out of overall volume also decreased to 4.2%, although it’s still better than the industry average.

The German manufacturer currently supplies U.S. with only five models (BMW i3, BMW i8 and BMW i8 Roadster, BMW 530e iPerformance and MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4). The new X5 PHEV, 3-Series PHEV and 7-Series PHEV are coming, followed by the all-new BMW X3 PHEV.

BMW i + iPerformance + MINI PHEV sales in U.S. – February 2019

BMW plug-in car sales in February 2019 estimated by IEVs: