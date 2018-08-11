BMW Plug-In Electric Car Sales Up 40% In 2018
Almost 6% of new BMW and MINI sold these days are plug-ins
BMW Group continues to improve its plug-in electric car sales in July, however the pace of growth decreased last month to 30.9%.
In total, some 10,649 plug-ins were sold, which is 5.9% of BMW’s total sales result for the month.
This is the third consecutive month with a five-digit-sales number, bringing the total sales to 71,310 after the first seven months of 2018. The growth of 40.6% year-over-year makes the goal of 140,000 easily achievable.
BMW sells more plug-ins thanks largely to launching local production of the 530e in China, which soon will become a bigger market than the UK and U.S. (for BMW plug-ins).
“Improved availability of the locally-built BMW 5 Series plug-in hybrid in China, helped electrified sales in the BMW Group’s largest overall market increase more than six-fold in the year to date, with a total of 8,078 units sold so far in 2018. Several other major markets also achieved significant growth in year-to-date electrified sales, including the USA (13,874 / +39.5%) and the UK (9,923 / +34.3%).”
Leave a Reply
5 Comments on "BMW Plug-In Electric Car Sales Up 40% In 2018"
That’s not bad at all when you consider that we just hit 3% EV’s compared to the rest of the ICE market
I think that we will soon reach 5% or more within the next year…
Remember, Model 3 will hit 10k/week for 520,000/year, Bolt EV is at 40k/year, Nissan Leaf E-Plus will likely see huge demand, Kona EV and Niro EV will both see huge demand from those who want a long-range CUV under $42k. Then there is the Kia Soul EV which supposedly is getting 186 mile range and is being sold in more states. Jaguar I-Pace, Mercedes EQ, and Audi E-Tron are rounding out the luxury market. BMW i3 AFAIK is getting more range. Used EV’s will become more plentiful as 2016 Leaf’s come off lease, along with i3, Soul EV and such.
Then there is charging, by this time next year, it should be possible to travel across the US in even a low-range EV(like the pre-2018 Leaf, KIA Soul EV, Spark EV, E-Golf, Focus EV, and JDEMO-equiped Rav4 EV or B250e) thanks to Electrify America.
500k Model 3 is just over half a percent. And if you are talking about the US then you have to take into account that half to two thirds of Model 3 sales will be outside the US. The rest are mostly produced in low numbers divided globally.
We are at ~1,6%, not 3%. So hitting almost 6% of course puts them among the leaders of plugin share of traditional western manufacturers.
Plug-in hybrids are good too, but I’d like to see the breakout for BEVs here.