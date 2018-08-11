BMW Plug-In Electric Car Sales Up 40% In 2018

3 H BY MARK KANE

Almost 6% of new BMW and MINI sold these days are plug-ins

BMW Group continues to improve its plug-in electric car sales in July, however the pace of growth decreased last month to 30.9%.

In total, some 10,649 plug-ins were sold, which is 5.9% of BMW’s total sales result for the month.

This is the third consecutive month with a five-digit-sales number, bringing the total sales to 71,310 after the first seven months of 2018. The growth of 40.6% year-over-year makes the goal of 140,000 easily achievable.

BMW sells more plug-ins thanks largely to launching local production of the 530e in China, which soon will become a bigger market than the UK and U.S. (for BMW plug-ins).