BMW Plug-In Electric Car Sales Down In July, Up In 2018

BY MARK KANE

BMW Group noted a 7.2% decrease of plug-in electric car sales in July, although the first seven-months of 2018 are positive (up 39.5%).

The German manufacturer sold last month a total of 1,859 plug-in BMW and MINI, which is a solid 7.1% of the total sales result for BMW the period (a year ago it was 2,004 and 7.6%). That’s not good news though, especially when the industry is celebrating a record month.

The lineup consists of: BMW i3 (and i3s), BMW i8 (and i8 Roadster), BMW 330e, BMW 530e, BMW 740e, BMW X5 xDrive 40e and MINI Countryman plug-in-hybrid.

Total sales during the first seven months amounted to 13,874, which is 39.5% more than a year ago.

The BMW i3/i3s continues its downward slide in July and hopefully will rebound after the anticipated new version (with more kWhs) appears at dealerships.