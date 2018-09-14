BMW Sets New Plug-In Electric Car Sales Record In September

5 H BY MARK KANE

BMW sold already over 300,000 plug-in electric cars.

September brings a new record of plug-in electric car sales for BMW Group. The German manufacturer reports 14,500 delivered at an annual growth rate of 35%.

The market share out of overall volume stands at over 6.1% for the month and at 5.3% for the first nine months of 2018.

Strong results also enabled BMW Group to exceed 300,000 plug-in sales since late 2013, when the first BMW i3 hit the market. In total, more than 313,000 plug-in BMW/MINI were sold, including 97,543 so far this year (up 42%).

Targets for the future are:

140,000 sales in 2018

over 500,000 cumulative sales by 2020

25 electrified models (including 12 BEVs) on the market by 2025

Pieter Nota, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Sales and Brand BMW said: