BMW Group Plug-In Electric Car Sales In U.S. Decreased In October 2018
Another month of decrease for BMW.
BMW Group managed to increase BMW car sales in October by 0.2% (2% YTD), but electrified car sales (BMW i, iPerformance and MINI plug-in hybrids) are shrinking, which is especially visible when the overall plug-in market surges month after month to record levels.
In total, BMW Group delivered some 1,836 plug-in electric cars (down 8.5% year-over-year), but overall remains over 24% up in the first ten months fo 2018.
The plug-in car volume stands at a stable 7.4% of total sales by the group. It’s expected to increase when new versions and new models become available.
The lineup consists of: BMW i3, BMW i8, BMW 330e iPerformance, BMW 530e iPerformance, BMW 740e iPerformance, BMW X5 xDrive40e and MINI Countryman plug-in-hybrid.
Leave a Reply
4 Comments on "BMW Group Plug-In Electric Car Sales In U.S. Decreased In October 2018"
Unfortunately from a positive start, BMW are falling further and further behind the curve.
While I applaud the increasing breadth of BMW’s plug-in options, they are falling far behind in the hottest segment: 100% BEVs.
Model 3 is accomplishing 2 things for EVs, one good and one not so good. They are gaining conquest sales of previous ICE drivers which is great. However they are also cannibalizing some EV sales in the process, which is hurting companies like BMW. That is the world of competition… either offer better products, or lose sales. BMW needs to step it up with their offerings.
I think this kind of competition sends a good message: Make products people want or move out of the way.