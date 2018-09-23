BMW Group Plug-In Electric Car Sales In U.S. Decreased In October 2018

5 H BY MARK KANE

Another month of decrease for BMW.

BMW Group managed to increase BMW car sales in October by 0.2% (2% YTD), but electrified car sales (BMW i, iPerformance and MINI plug-in hybrids) are shrinking, which is especially visible when the overall plug-in market surges month after month to record levels.

In total, BMW Group delivered some 1,836 plug-in electric cars (down 8.5% year-over-year), but overall remains over 24% up in the first ten months fo 2018.

The plug-in car volume stands at a stable 7.4% of total sales by the group. It’s expected to increase when new versions and new models become available.

The lineup consists of: BMW i3, BMW i8, BMW 330e iPerformance, BMW 530e iPerformance, BMW 740e iPerformance, BMW X5 xDrive40e and MINI Countryman plug-in-hybrid.

BMW i + iPerformance + MINI PHEV sales in U.S.