BMW To Start Manufacturing Electric Car Batteries In Thailand In 2019
BMW will assemble battery packs in Thailand, too.
In the case of BMW Group, the primary battery pack production site is in Dingolfing, Germany, but step-by-step the company is launching also other smaller sites around the world to localize battery assembly.
There is already a BMW battery facility in Spartanburg, U.S. as well as in Shenyang, China (operated by the BMW-Brilliance Automotive joint venture).
Now, the fourth place scheduled for battery production turns out to be Thailand, where also Daimler wants to produce battery packs.
BMW intends to produce battery packs in Thailand in collaboration with the Dräxlmaier Group. The packs will be used in iPerformance plug-in hybrids like the 5-series, 7-series and X5 produced in Rayong.
The workforce has been in training at the Dingolfing plant since September and production should begin in 2019.
Mr. Christian Wiedmann, President, BMW Group Thailand said:
“We are very excited to be taking another big step forward in our electro-mobility strategy. The start of local battery production will enable us to better respond to growing demands for electrified vehicles across ASEAN markets. Furthermore, this new capability adds to the strengths of Plant Rayong, which has already been serving as an automotive production hub in the region. With four BMW plug-in hybrid models already rolling out from our assembly lines at Plant Rayong, local battery production will certainly complement our production of plug in-hybrids,”.
Source: BMW Blog
Categories: BMW
5 Comments on "BMW To Start Manufacturing Electric Car Batteries In Thailand In 2019"
Where are their cells being made/bought? I was hoping this was news that BMW was making cells. Their production will be battery supply constrained, same as all the other legacy manufacturers, until they redo this strategy.
They have contracts with Samsung SDI and CATL. Probably others will be added later.
Why don’t car manufacturers make and use there own cells rather than just the battery packs?
It’s kind of like the pv industry. There are winners but the industry as a whole just lost money. Think about the prospects: you need to deliver a better product like higher density, more cycles and higher charging rate at a fraction of the cost in only a few years. Even if you have a really good edge over competitors and lower production costs, there are at best tiny margins but realistically you won’t make money. So letting others battle this out and picking the winners is a lot less risky.
The only ones that ever tried their own cells were Nissan with AESC (Tesla still uses Panasonic cells!) and that lead to inferior cell performance and cost over LG cells and the Leaf loosing it’s competitive advantage with the 60 kWh pack having to wait until 2019.
The 40 kWh AESC packs aren’t even smaller than the 60 kWh LG ones, so that should tell you everything you need to know about cost per kWh of those AESC cells.