BMW M To Electrify All Vehicles
The BMW M Division is joining in the parent company’s pledge to have up to 40% of its product lineup electrified or hybridized by 2025
BMW is one of the world’s biggest car makers. Their core belief is making vehicles that drive as good as they look, producing some of the world’s most driver-oriented vehicles throughout their history. Now, the Bavarian car maker said that they think that up to 40% of their entire product lineup by 2025 will be fully electric or powered by some form of hybrid powertrain – and now the BMW M division wants in on the party.
“For sure, all M vehicles will be electrified by the end of the next decade,” Frank Van Meel, M’s boss, told Australian journalists at the launch of the updated BMW M2 and new M5 Competition in Spain.
“That’s going to happen step-by-step. The important question is the timing question – what’s the right time for that? If you’re too late then you’re too late, but if you’re too early then you don’t have the ‘straight to the point’ technology.
“Look at today’s electrification components, they are quite heavy and, for us as a motorsports company, overall vehicle weight and power-to-weight ratio is key,” he said.
While BMW is in no rush to push their performance division into the hybrid and the electric world, the advent of their brand new modular fifth-generation architecture might push the eco-friendly performance birth date a bit earlier. The new architecture is set to include plug-and-play electrification components including what is currently known internally as the “HEAT” motor-gearbox. In turn, this allows for the opportunity to add hybrid assistance emphatically.
“Without going too deep into details, if we do an M Car in an electrified way, it should still drive like an M,” he said. “If you look at M3, we have had four-cylinder, six-cylinder, and a naturally-aspirated high-revving V8.
“Now we have a turbocharged six and there is the question; is this the right concept or the right technology, or is there another one. But the real question from our customers was whether the M3 was driving like an M3. I don’t really care if we use a HEAT or another configuration, it should drive like an M3… The basic target is not so much the components of the technology itself. It’s more the philosophy.”
It seems that, for BMW, it’s not a question of if anymore, but a question of when. And we’re the first ones that are excited about a hybrid or a fully electric BMW M3 or BMW M5, that’s for sure.
Source: Car Advice
BMW M5 with lots of Juice on tap!
Let’s hope there not squeezing more Lemons, with this latest PR “power-to-weight ratio” rationalization.
Weight is the energy.
They will start with Hybrid Plugins.
I’d say maybe in 5 years we will see a fully electric M-Car.
We’ll definitely see an electric M car soon.
I hope more of BMW models will be BEV rather than hybrid.
2025 sounds right for brand new fully electric vehicles, but it is slow to make hybrids of the existing line.
I hope BMW gets back into carbon-fiber bodies.
They make a HUDE weight difference, which benefits performance and efficiency, aside from never rusting.
Carbon fiber bodies also make cars 1) more expensive to purchase and 2) much more expensive to repair if there is any sort of damage. Better get used to parking in outer Siberia, because a door ding on a carbon fiber panel will set you back many thousands of dollars.
“The basic target is not so much the components of the technology itself. It’s more the philosophy.”
Of course it may speed up their perspective on that philosophy if EVs like the Performance Model 3 start beating M3s around a track long before the end of the next decade and quite possibly by the end of this one. When the Model 3P begins outselling the M3 then that philosophy will go out the window pretty quick. Auto companies are a business first and philosophers second.
The headline saying “All” is quite misleading, don’t you think?
I agree.
From article: “…Now, the Bavarian car maker [BMW] said that they think that up to 40% of their entire product lineup by 2025 will be fully electric or powered by some form of hybrid powertrain…”
———
So BMW expects 7 years from now the majority of their product lineup will be full ICE.
BMW would be in a much better going forward position to maintain and grow net market share if today 40% of their lineup was already electric & electric-hybrid and 7 years from now a large majority of their lineup was projected to be fully electric. As long as EVs remain a secondary focus for BMW (and by extension a secondary focus for BMW’s franchise dealership network) Tesla will likely continue to take additional marketshare from BMW. So that’s perhaps another 7 years of BMW loosing market share to Tesla
My guess is that within the next three years BMW will be in full crisis mode over BMW continued loosing net market share to Tesla and it will then be a question of what can BMW do in defense of that…