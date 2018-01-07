BMW Launches 530e With Odd “Fully Harnessed” Electricity Claim And Lightning Strikes – Video

9 hours ago by Mark Kane

BMW released a commercial with the 530e iPerformance plug-in hybrid being driven to the lightning test center in Florida.

The video raises the excitement level every second as we soon see how the 530e performs under fast charging. Does it survive?

Sure, it survives, but in the end we see someone forgot to connect the rocket device that attracts lightning to the car! Oh well. Guess it’s not as “fully harnessed” as BMW claims.