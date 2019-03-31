Watch BMW iNEXT, iX3 & i4 Undergo Trial Tests: Video

54 M BY MARK KANE

It is so cold that even the prototypes are snuggled closely next to each other

BMW released a short note about a trio of its upcoming all-electric cars, based on the fifth generation of BMW eDrive technology, that are currently being tested at the winter test center in Arjeplog in Sweden.

Those three models are:

Sports Activity Vehicle BMW iX3 scheduled for 2020

four-door coupe BMW i4 scheduled for 2021

Sports Activity Vehicle BMW iNEXT scheduled for 2021

According to the latest press release, the range of those cars is to be from over 400 km (250 miles) to over 600 km (372 miles) under WLTP test cycle (see more below).

Here is what BMW wrote about tests at the edge of the Arctic Circle:

“Within the framework of comprehensive vehicle testing, their drive and suspension components are being put to the test under extreme weather and road conditions. The testing area situated at the edge of the Arctic Circle provides the ideal requirements for this purpose. On the icy surfaces of frozen lakes, on snow and in the bitter cold, the electric motors, the high-voltage batteries and the power electronics of BMW eDrive technology as well as the suspension control systems are demonstrating their high level of performance and reliability.”

BMW iX3 – 2020

The iX3 is expected to have more than 400 km (250 miles) of WLTP range and capability of DC fast charging at 150 kW.

The production for the global market will take place in Shenyang, China by BMW Brilliance Automotive Joint Venture.

“The latest chapter of the BMW Group electrification strategy will be heralded by a Sports Activity Vehicle. Starting next year, the BMW iX3 will already feature the fifth generation of BMW eDrive technology for the first time. An exceptionally powerful electric motor and a high-voltage storage unit featuring state-of-the-art battery cell technology facilitate purely electric driving pleasure in a new dimension. With a range of over 400 kilometres* and the possibility to use DC charging stations with a capacity of 150 kW to charge its battery, the first all-electric SAV is ideally suitable for day-to-day use and long-distance travel. The BMW iX3 will be the first model produced for the entire global market by the BMW Brilliance Automotive Joint Venture at the Chinese production location in Shenyang.”

BMW i4 – 2021

The BMW i4 will be produced in Munich, Germany from 2021 and offer more than 600 km (372 miles) under WLTP test cycle.

In terms of performance, 0-100 km/h (62 mph) takes just about 4 seconds. The top speed will be 200 km/h (124 mph).

“The BMW i4 delivers locally emission-free driving pleasure combined with outstanding sportiness. The four-door coupe positioned in the premium midrange segment combines a dynamic design with inspiring performance and a high level of ride comfort. Fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology featured by the BMW i4 facilitates a range of over 600 kilometres*. Moreover, the electric motor’s spontaneous power development can be utilised above all to achieve a dynamic driving experience. The BMW i4 sprints from a standstill to 100 km/h in a mere 4 seconds and reaches a top speed of over 200 km/h. The BMW i4 will be produced at the BMW Munich plant starting 2021.”

BMW iNEXT – 2021

BMW iNEXT will be equipped with Level 3 autonomous driving and offer over 600 km (372 miles) of WLTP range.

Production will take place in Dingolfing, Germany plant from 2021.