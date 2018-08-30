A Funky Future: BMW i8 With Vossen Wheels And Purple Wrap

4 H BY VANJA KLJAIC

Quirky, but doesn’t go overboard

When the BMW i8 was first revealed, everyone thought that the German car maker nailed it right on the head. The design was simply staggering. It’s elongated, unique body lines, matched with a futuristic take on vehicle design, all made for a highly coveted vehicle from the get-go. However, most agree that the Bavarian carmaker screwed up in the performance department, leaving this futuristic looking machine with nothing to go to war with against its hypercar and supercar brethren.

The BMW i8 features a hybrid powertrain developed specifically for this application. It uses a combination of a 1.5-liter three-cylinder petrol engine and a set of highly efficient electric motors. These power all four wheels of this vehicle, offering a unique combination of traction and cornering handling prowess. The combustion engine develops 231 horsepower (171kW) and drives the rear wheels of the BMW i8. The 131 horsepower (96kW) electric drive, on the other hand, joins in and provides traction for the front wheels. Together, this combination yields a power rating of 374 hp and 570 Nm of torque. In turn, this combination allows for an all-electric range of up to 35 kilometers (22 miles) and a top speed of 120 km/h (75 mph).

While not a top performer, the BMW i8 will have no problem holding its own against most of the performance cars it encounters on the roads today. The i8 will sprint from 0-62mph (0-100km/h) in just 4.2 seconds and reach an electronically limited top speed of 155mph (250km/h), all the while, having company stated NEDC-equivalent values for fuel consumption at 1.8l/100km and power consumption of 14.0kWh/100 kilometers. This equates to CO2 emissions of up to 42 g/km. In comparison, Tesla states that the Model S P90D has a 20.0 kWh/100 km rating, joined by a 2.2l/100km equivalent fuel consumption. This equates to 28g of CO2 per kilometer produced by the Model S.

The BMW i8, however unique and coveted, is a rare automobile. BMW envisioned it as both a testbed for future powertrain development and testing and as a production model. A few years back, it was big news that the Bavarian carmaker was pushing production to 20 units per day. The rare combination of low numbers and impressive popularity, make the i8 a perfect foundation to showcase aftermarket parts. The same can be said about this particular vehicle as well.

This BMW i8 features a set of Vossen Wheels and a unique looking wrap. While the Vossen ML-R2 wheels feature a unique futuristic design, fitting the i8 quite well, it’s the wrap that pushes this hybrid high-performance machine to a whole new level. The unique combination of directional futuristic wheels and this color changing wrap make this one of the most impressive looking i8’s out there.

You can have a more funky view into the future of high-performance eco-friendly motoring in the video and media gallery added right below.