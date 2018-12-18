Watch BMW i8 Smash Into A Light Pole
All we can really say here is whoops and this BMW i8 owner is in for a huge repair bill.
We can also say that due to there being few BMW i8 vehicles on the road, and most people likely using them in a limited fashion, there aren’t a ton of i8 crashes out there, at least that we know of. With that being said, we can’t even imagine the repair bill from BMW. But hey, those that can afford this ridiculous car can likely afford to have it fixed, right? Maybe or maybe not. Yea, we honestly have no idea of the damage and the cost thereof.
This lady must have mixed up the accelerator and the brake (although we don’t know that for sure). Anyhow, as shown on CCTV, she backs into a light pole at a pretty aggresive clip. Whoops! Of course, she’s clearly upset by the situation, but she’s probably not so aware that this is going to put a huge dent in her wallet.
The i8’s carbon-fiber cockpit and build structure make it an outlier when it comes to vehicle construction. This being said, the repairs will be exorbitant. On top of that, this BMW i8 Coupe already set her back a minimum of $147,500.
That is not going to be cheap! – Woman wrecks BMW i8
Video footage of a woman crashing a BMW i8 into a pole when she tried to reverse out of a driveway is making the rounds on social media. The clearly distraught woman exits the car and stares at the damage in disbelief as onlookers try to comfort her. The timestamp on the CCTV footage shows that the incident took place on November 5 2018.
7 Comments on "Watch BMW i8 Smash Into A Light Pole"
It happens.
A neighbor backed up his gas Lexus a little too hard (?) and wiped out 2 mail boxes plus his neighbor’s water fountain. It can happen to any car especially in reverse due to high torque (low gear)
Too bad it didn’t have an enhanced driving package like Telsa’s Autopilot so she could blame it on that.
Wrecked a Perfectly Nice Planter & A Good Light Pole… ……Too Bad .. 🙁
These destructive gas cars need to be stopped!1
Yea 1 These destructive Gasoholics should Be Taken Off the Road ! …. lmao… 🙂
too bad that BMW does not have summon app., but I thought James Bond had that feature built in 10 yrs ago already,BMW are you really that far behind in implementing the technology? How about beaming it OTA to all current models today?
I have zero sympathy for people who can’t drive worth a damn.