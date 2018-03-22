BMW i4 Electric Range To Be *340 to 435 Miles
BMW says that its upcoming i4 electric sedan will be capable of going anywhere from 340 to 435 miles on a full charge.
That’s likely a NEDC figure, but BMW didn’t make this clear during the announcement. From our perspective, that’s almost without a doubt a NEDC range.
BMW CEO Harald Kruger simply stated:
“With the fifth generation of eDrive, our vehicles will be able to drive 550 to 700 kilometres (340-435 miles) on electric power, depending on the model. We will achieve this in the BMW i4.”
It’s coming in 2020. This was confirmed by the CEO.
Those words were spoken at the automaker’s recent annual financial results conference. But being that it took place in Europe, we think we can assume NEDC. EPA figures, or real-world range, will likely be more in the ballpark of 211 to 270 miles.
The BMW i4 will be loosely based off the BMW iVision Dynamics Concept (pictured). CEO Kruger had this to say in regards to how closely the produciton car will resemble the rather wild concept:
“It’s a concept car but we have a good tradition at BMW i that the concept car and the later production car look the same. Yes, there will be some changes but this car [Vision Dynamics concept] is not far away.”
Source: Auto Express
Guys, NEDC is the past and not allowed to use in the EU anymore. So those number are highly likely WLTP and far more realistic then NEDC ever was.
On the contrary NEDC is still the only measurement that manufacturers and dealers are supposed to use in any communication, advertising and articles.
You will have to wait for January 1st 2019 for that to change.
No, all numbers comunicated betweent the company and the customer for cars that got there COC after September 1 2017 have to be WLTP.
For cars that were introduced into the EU before that NEDC is still the thing.
In Germany the car tax is calculated from those numbers, new cars have higher taxes, because the WLTP numbers are higher.
From January 1 2019 WLTP applies to all cars sold in the EU. That is correct.
Here is the official EU statement:
https://ec.europa.eu/transport/sites/transport/files/c20173525-recommendation-wltp.pdf
Member States should ensure that the NEDC values recorded in the certificates of
conformity of new registered cars are used for the purpose of communicating the
official fuel consumption and official specific emissions of CO2, as defined in points
(5) and (6) of Article 2 of Directive 1999/94/EC, to consumers until 31 December 2018, after which date all new vehicles placed on the Union market are to be tested
and type-approved in accordance with WLTP.
Agreed, not sure why they would advertise NEDC any more when they legally have to report WLTP for new models.
Maybe it leaves open city vs combined (City always better for EVs).
Because they have to. For all of this year only NEDC numbers should be used.
Not for new models and information, WLTP should be used according to the WLTP transition website, since Sep 1 2017. wltpfacts. eu/when-will-wltp-changes-take-place/
“During the period of transition (up until the end of 2018), only NEDC values should be used on labels and information in dealerships to enable consumers to compare different cars.”
From the same page. And I also asked ACEA on this before. Until January 2019 all communication should be NEDC.
The WLTP is basically just a number hidden somewhere until 2019.
The line right above that:
The industry would like to start using WLTP-based results for general consumer information (eg sales brochures and websites).
I.e., dealerships must advertise NEDC still, new cars coming can (and probably are) advertising WLTP.
Actually, if those are NEDC numbers, the car wouldn’t be competitive. I can almost guarantee you those are WLTP. Unless this is a $35k car or something.
It isn’t. Nissan put’s it in the middle of the promo material for the Nissan Leaf.
The completely unrealistic 380km NEDC are hidden somewhere…
As if it would be completely impossible to put a 120-150 kWh battery in a car and sell it for the same price as a high end 4series costs.
These kind of theoretical ranges are necessary if you want to sell a car that can be driven at 100 or 110mph for extended periods.
Similar efficiency to Model 3 and given these should be WLTP numbers would mean 90 kWh and 110 kWh would do the trick, assuming combined rating. Perfectly doable. No idea if this will compete more with Model S or Model 3.
It should be competing with neither. Following the BMW naming convention a even number means 2door coupe.
Exhibit 1 to poke holes in your logic: x2 is neither 2 door nor a coupe. 🙄
The x named variants are different. 2,4,6 do fit the bill.
How is this tesla beating when it is in 2020, tesla has 330 mile range on 2017 cats, who knows what it will be in 2020.
Anyways, what we have to beat is legacy Gas cars on ownership experience for regular end customers, which should be fairly easy by now and is the huge untapped market.
Nice, car nice futuristic design
Tesla already has a 335 mile car for some years now, happy to see BMW follow up!