BMW i4 Might Become i4 80 sDrive & i4 80 xDrive
BMW i4 with an 80 kWh battery and RWD/AWD options?
According to the latest rumors about the upcoming all-electric, four-door midsize BMW i4 (based on the BMW i Vision Dynamics concept), the potential names could be:
- BMW i4 80 sDrive (for rear-wheel drive)
- BMW i4 80 xDrive (for dual motor all-wheel drive)
The “80” is expected to represent the nominal battery capacity of 80 kWh. We assume that BMW will mark the battery size to distinguish versions with different battery sizes. The lower version could be 60 kWh or something.
The i4 is expected on the market around 2021. The new 5th generation eDrive platform for BEVs will be offering ranges between 550-700 km (340-435 miles).
BMW is the brand that disappointed me the most, tbh. After the i3 i really thought they were going to be one of the EV leaders with the i-Brand… 5 years later and the next i-car is still 3 years away 🙁 There must have been some serious internal struggle..
Whatever – talk is cheap – show me something.
BMW needs to stop naming their cars with names that look like software license keys!
Like it. Goes with the brand