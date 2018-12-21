New BMW i3s 120 Ah Winter Video Shows Socket In Hatch
May be coming as a feature.
The folks at BMW are getting ready to deck the halls and fa la la around the Christmas tree. We know this because they’ve just released a video (above) showing an i3s — that’s the sport version of the i3 — venturing out into the woods to collect an appropriate evergreen specimen. But like the holiday itself, there’s a deeper meaning to the footage. Similar to the seasons greeting card we saw yesterday from its homeland competitor, it hints at something to come from the German brand.
The clip, titled “A glimpse into the future by BMW i,” makes its point by powering up festive lights on the tree as the car heads down the road. The electricity to create the holiday effect comes, of course, from the vehicle’s 42 kWh battery. The key moment comes at the 18-second mark, when we briefly see a plug being plugged into a socket.
If that wasn’t a strong enough hint, the company’s communications department makes it more clear with this statement on its website:
The BMW i3 is silent and carries much electricity on board; often even more than what is needed for driving. This video shows what could be done with it. The BMW i engineers are working on it.. (BMW i3 as a [sic] electricity dispenser).
Obviously, this is not a new concept. In fact, it strikes us that every electric car could have had this as an option for some time, now. Certainly, a number of companies with product yet-to-arrive — Bollinger, Rivian, and Workhorse spring to mind — mention it as a handy feature.
In any case, it looks like future battery-powered product from BMW will include a socket that one will be able to plug electrically-powered devices into. The question now is, what would you like to be able to plug into your plug-in car? Let us know in Comments.
Source: YouTube, BMW
3 Comments on "New BMW i3s 120 Ah Winter Video Shows Socket In Hatch"
One of the reasons I have not considered the i3 is because it is rear wheel drive. I have had a front wheel drive car save me to many times in ice to consider anything other than AWD or front wheel drive. If someone knows something that is different about the i3 in snow and ice, please let me know. Used prices on these are great.
FWD is generally worse handling on snow because your steering tires are also your accelerating tires. If you are accelerating you have less traction for steering. The only reason people like them better is they usually have more weight over the front wheels so they have more traction to get started at slow speeds on slippery conditions.
RWD gets a bad rap as people are used to driving front heavy vehicles with RWD and open differentials where they are essentially one wheel drive if a wheel is slipping. The BMW i3 is actually neutral to rear weight, so having RWD gives it more traction over the rear wheels, plus it has smart traction control to help eliminate the chance that you will spin out from careless driving in the snow.
Most importantly for snow driving, FWD, AWD, or RWD, is to have proper tires for the conditions. All those cars need to steer and brake and having snow/winter tires is the largest difference in performance, much more important than drive wheels.
Power to the People, oh what a great song, right on. Bmw, not so much.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RtvlBS4PMF0
The plug is good idea though. You could plug in a hair dryer to unfreeze the door handles, windows.