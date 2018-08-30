BMW i3 Becomes Electricity Dispenser In New Video
Dispensing one electron at a time.
This new video from BMW shows the future where a BMW i3 cranks out juice to power other electric items.
In a brief press release associated with the video, BMW only states the following:
A glimpse into the future by BMW i. “The simple life.”
The BMW i3 carries much electricity on board; often even more than what is needed for driving. This video shows what could be done with it. The BMW i engineers are working on it.. (BMW i3 as a electricity dispenser)
Clearly, BMW is hinting at a vehicle-to-grid-like or vehicle-to-home-ish system here in which power from the battery could provide electricity for other items or perhaps even a home.
The i3’s rather small battery pack doesn’t lend itself to usage such as this unless it’s occasional and/or for small appliances (as shown in the video). Big batteries are more well-suited for providing continuous outbound power.
Meh.
Any EV/PHEV (ICE also but stanky) can do this with a 12Vdc to Puresine Inverter.
Is this supposed to be a new thing BMW?
12V to 3phase 400V/16A outlet? That is what the orange socket shown is.
The principle is the same. DC to some form of AC. Here in the US it would be a 120vac or 240vac Puresine.
I don’t think BMW would put out a product like that….for one the i3’s 12v battery is only 40 amps (was 20amps 2014-2015) – that outlet/plug looks to be a 16amp Type F (230V)…that would kill a battery like that real quick….I am going to assume they are connecting that outlet to the HV battery which is a big thing, since up to now, only the Nissan Leaf has done power out from the HV battery….
Doesn’t the i3 have a HV to DC DC step down converter to 13.8VDC?
But that won’t be capable of doing 11kW. What sort of sense would that make.
The 12VDC circuit is good for your laptop charger but certainly not enough to run your kettle.
That looks like European 3 phase outlet, so most likely tapping the HV battery (the 20/40amp 12v battery would be dead quick otherwise)? – I’d be super excited if it could do 220v at 30 amps – that could power most things at my house when there are extended power outages….even better if the REx could turn on (while outside) and be used as an extended generator….
The other thing I noticed was that roof rack…where’d they get that?! I have been told by multiple rack manufacturers they won’t develop a rack that can work i3’s carbon fiber roof…..oh nevermind….looking again, that roof rack is attached via suction cups…not sure I’d trust that too much……
That looks like a new rim and tire combination? Off-road tires will be offered soon?
Both outlets shown are only rated for 16A.
Yes, you are right…I was thinking that was a three phase power output – maybe they could do a higher amp 2 phase output… …but hey, if they ever bring it to the IS, and it can do 16amps at 240v, that would still be pretty great…