BMW i3 $10,000 Utility Discounts To End on July 31st

BY TOM MOLOUGHNEY

If you’re looking for a fantastic deal on a BMW i3, it’s time to act fast.

Earlier this year we reported that BMW was partnering with Southern California Edison to provide a $10,000 discount for any new BMW i3 purchase. The offer was available for all SCE customers and employees. Soon thereafter, we learned that BMW was partnering with about a dozen more electricity providers in six other states as well as the District of Columbia to offer the same $10,000 discount on new i3 purchases (not leases).

Well, all good things come to an end and now we have confirmation from BMW that after extending the program longer than initially planned, the $10,000 i3 utility discount will end simultaneously for all providers on July 31st, 2018.

It’s worth noting that this discount is in addition to the Federal Tax credit, and any available State incentives. Also, all new BMW i3s come with BMW’s ChargeNow DC Fast free charging program, which gives the owner two years of unlimited DC Fast charging on the EVgo network.

Participating electricity providers:

PSEG in New Jersey and Long Island, New York.

JCP&L in New Jersey.

Potomac Edison in Maryland.

National Grid in upstate New York.

Atlantic City Electric in southern New Jersey

BGE in the Baltimore area of Maryland.

Delmarva Power in Delaware and Maryland.

Pepco in Maryland and Washington DC.

BELD in Braintree Massachusetts.

Southern California Edison in Sothern California.

SDG&E in the San Diego area.

SMUD in Sacremento, California.

Program details:

Offer deadline: July 31st, 2018

Eligible customers: Utility customers and immediate family members living in the same household

Proof of eligibility: – Utility bill for utility customers

– Customer’s utility bill & proof of residence for immediate family members of a utility customer

Eligible Vehicles: New 2018 BMW i3 or i3s (BEV and REx models)

Offer: $10,000 of cash purchase or financing through BMW Financial Services

Offer details: Does not apply to leases; incentive is not combinable with other offers or promotions (such as loyalty, event discount codes, etc.)

So if you’ve been thinking about buying an i3 and you live in a participating electricity provider’s service area, it’s time to place your order before these great utility discounts expire.