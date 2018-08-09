BMW Hydrogen Fuel Cell Car Still Under Development
The company is working on the technology in close cooperation with its motorsport division.
About a year ago, we heard about BMW’s plans to bring a production fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) on sale by 2021. It was then revealed by company CEO Harald Krueger that ‘larger model series and long distances’ are planned, but the manufacturer remained tight-lipped about the project during the next 12 months or so.
Now, through the voice of its Motorsport Director, Jens Marquardt, who spoke exclusively to our partners Motorsport.com, the Bavarian brand has confirmed it’s still on track with the development of the technology for this vehicle. When asked about the future of the fuel cell tech and whether it will be reserved only for motorsport or will eventually reach mass production, Marquardt replied:
“This is what we’re developing the technology for. We don’t develop the technology to go racing and not have anything… it’s for production. And we’re looking at what we’re doing for production, for serious projects. Is there anything we can transfer or use racing as a development lab.”
He gave Formula E as an example of how the technologies developed for racing could be implemented into road cars.
‘If you look at Formula E right now, that was for us over the last two years a technology hub to develop the high performance electric motor that will in December run in Riyadh in our Formula E car. We’ve done that very closely with our production development engineers so that we have a maximum transfer into our next models. We have had a very good transfer of developments, ideas, and findings.’
Marquardt even hinted about the possible launch date for the production FCEV from BMW. It won’t come before the Olympic Games in Tokyo, when Toyota, a strategic partner of the German carmaker in the fuel cell development, will launch a small series of FCEVs. Simply put, ‘from our point of view for sure it’s going to be in the mid-2020s.’
13 Comments on "BMW Hydrogen Fuel Cell Car Still Under Development"
Oh that’s a relief, for a moment there I thought BMW got some sense and decided to shelve the project indefinitely, but thanks BMW for not disappointing me.
“from our point of view for sure it’s going to be in the mid-2020s” – that’s enough time for BMW to release a few successful BEVs and forget about fuel cell all together.
Poor Hydrogen, always a solution in search of a problem. Hydrogen will preserve the filling station infrastructure. Why won’t that be more important than the fact BEVs are four times more energy efficient than FCEVs? About half of the energy going into a fuel cell is converted to waste heat. Better than the 80% waste heat for ICE vehicles, but still silly from an engineering viewpoint. I thought Germans were better at math.
Yes, what is BMW up to? We know they are good at engineering, why would they go down this rabbit hole?
Current technology is not the same as future technology. And if you are not following the news better don’t say anything.
https://www.railway-technology.com/features/ilint-worlds-first-hydrogen-powered-train/
https://mobile.worldmaritimenews.com/archives/255096/fergusonmarine-to-build-worlds-first-renewables-powered-hydrogen-ferry/
https://solarindustrymag.com/nrel-reclaims-world-record-solar-hydrogen-production/
https://reneweconomy.com.au/s-a-to-host-australias-first-green-hydrogen-power-plant-89447/
https://electrek.co/2018/08/09/nikola-motors-raises-100-million-its-electric-vehicles-hydrogen-trucks/
http://news.cornell.edu/stories/2018/07/1075m-grant-aids-next-gen-fuel-cell-development
I recall reading a book “the hydrogen economy” in the year 2000 and nothing significant has happened. If hydrogen were cleaner and more efficient than battery electric vehicles teslas would be hydrogen powered BELIEVE ME CONNECT THE DOTS ON CLEAN AIR WAKE UP FOLKS THANKS CO2.EARTH
Fuel cells have longer range with less weight and faster fill times.
Your figures are kind of skewed 🙂
If all losses are accounted for (and, to wit, the BEV is lossy – which you would find out if you charged your EV at a station that logs the number of kWh dispensed by comparing the figure to what your EV battery gained during charging —-
FCEV: from the source of H2 to where “rubber meets the road” (call it ‘RMR’) it’s about 50%
ICE: from the source of gasoline to RMR it’s 15-20%
BEV: from the source of electricity to RMR it’s 60-70% – a lot better than FCEV, but not 4 times.
Hydrogen produced by water splitting would be a terrific source of reducing equivalents to replace equivalents produced from steam reforming of methane or from CO obtained from coal or methane via water-gas-shift chemistry. That would be great for chemicals, but in the transportation sector I can’t see how hydrogen will ever work out – batteries will bury it.
Fuel cells can work in trucks and buses, reform renewable methane with contracts at point of dispensing.
It can work, I suppose, but the supply of renewable methane will remain comparatively small. Also, methane leakage rates are starting to look unacceptably high, whatever the source.
They have used a few hydrogen busses in Norway for years. Fueled by hydrogen made by renewable energy.
It works well, and all that – but the main issue is cost of the vehicle. They are getting cheaper for each generation.
Another issue is lack of charging infrastucture, but like most things.. if it is a market, it will be filled.
The last issue is size, which also is coming down for each generation.
Give it a few years, and cost will come down, size will be smaller and then it will be a solution for a few.
For some trains, ships, trucks and cars it can be an OK choise.
For cars, the volume sale will be EVs, but I think hydrogen may be a solution for special needs.
Might make sense for the likes of X7 and 7-series, but none of the other series.