BMW Exec On Tesla’s Sale Ramp: It’s Putting Pressure On Segment
Tesla results do not go unnoticed.
Rapidly growing Tesla sales put pressure on the already tough U.S. premium/luxury segment, according to Bernhard Kuhnt, CEO of BMW North America.
“Tesla is now ramping up their volumes, and it’s putting pressure on that market segment. In that environment, I’m very, very pleased to say we were up.”
BMW barely increased sales in the U.S. last month, by just 1.3% year-over-year, although passenger car sales decreased 9.2%.
On the plug-in side, BMW sold some 1,858 BMW/MINI, which is just 4.3% more than a year ago, at a share of 6.7% of the automaker’s overall sales result. All this while Tesla sales shot up to amazing new heights.
As overall sales of other competitive brands shrink (Lexus down 6.1%, Mercedes-Benz down 9.8%), BMW can indeed be happy, but it doesn’t sound encouraging for the future.
Tesla and BMW are now working on two models – Tesla Model Y and BMW iX3 – that could be direct rivals in two years or so. Much depends on who will deliver the better car at a more reasonable price.
Source: theedgemarkets.com
HAHA! Boo-hoo! Go Tesla!!
Message to BMW… just electrify the X3, X5 and X7. X3 with 75 kwh battery, X5 – 100 kwh, and X7 – 125 kwh. Also electrify your 5 series and your problems wiill be solved.
you are right … BUT: the X2 could be the perfect EV car at this Moment if it would be an EV
Electrifying gas cars makes for crappy evs. Thats because the bodies are not designed around the battery.
Amazing how well BMW is doing in it’s segment considering the 3 series is being replaced any time now….
Man, that car is ugly!
I posted this in another thread but it applies here too:
I have said it all along, Tesla with their products is the only American auto OEM to ever challenge and beat the Germans in the sport/luxury market.
As such, they are a serious threat to the German mid-high end auto manufactures and this is primarily why they are starting to (slowly) pivot to adopt (hopefully compelling) electrification. And yes I know diesel-gate also helped.
Now when Tesla enters the Model Y and gets out a pickup with obviously more factories they will likewise become a huge threat to the even more laggard, legacy Detroit “big 3”.
Disruption of a static, non-innovative industry at its finest.
“In that environment, I’m very, very pleased to say we were up.”
Keep telling yourself that BMW, if it makes you feel better. Yes BMW was up, but not in the Model 3 segment. In September the 3 series was down 40%, the 2 series down 32% and the 4 series down 13%. The rest of the summer was the same. Yes, a new 3 series is coming, but expect lower sales volume BMW.
3 Series sales peaked in 2014 and have been declining ever since, so it’s no surprise that it’s down again this month. To counter that their X2/X3 sales are up at least as much as their sedan sales are down – hence the increase in sales.
People moving from sedans to crossovers, like most of the market. It’s why Tesla need to introduce their Model Y sooner rather than later. The 3 is unlikely to single handedly transform decline in the sedan market long term and will probably hemorrhage sales to the Y when it’s released like most other manufacturers.
Useful graph to show the point further. Total US sales, per year, of cars, SUV’s and Pickups.
“Peak car” was in 2008, and in every year since (except 2011) sales ( as a percentage) have declined. Correspondingly (again except 2011) SUV sales have increased, overtaking car sales in 2014. BMW show this same trend. The only one not doing so is the Model 3, in part probably because Tesla don’t make an equivalent SUV/CUV.
New 3-series was revealed at Paris auto-show these days. Tesla had a Model 3 in their booth a short distance away. According to reports on electrek, the Model 3 apparently attracted a larger crowd than the brand new bimmer. With a Model 3 that is available in the US for quite a while now. And that was on industry and press day, where the public has no access yet. I mean, industry and press should know by now what it looks like, right?