BMW Exec Suggests Automaker Should Work With Elon Musk
1 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY 11
This BMW exec knows the automaker must make its own batteries to surge forward with EVs.
In a recent interview with Manager Magazin, BMW works council chief Manfred Schoch stated that he believes BMW must make its own batteries to be successful with its EV future. This makes perfect sense since arguably the most successful EV maker — Tesla — has flourished due to its Gigafactory and partnership with Panasonic.
Schoch gave the utmost praise to Tesla CEO Elon Musk. He says that Musk’s decision to focus on EV battery production is commendable. In addition, the automaker’s decision to secure a viable partnership with a major player in the battery segment is praiseworthy. He shared (translated from German):
Tesla controls the entire value chain; they understood electromobility.
Tesla has far surpassed all other automakers on the electric car front. It’s really the only truly prosperous electric vehicle maker at this point, though company has struggled to show a continuing profit. Its investments in the future have been monumental, and Tesla is just finally catching up on its massive spending. Still, Schoch is of the opinion that BMW should be getting on board with similar plans if it wants to prevail. He asserts:
Tesla made in the third quarter at a good 6 billion dollars in sales 312 million profit, BMW came in the automotive segment at 21 billion euros to 784 million surplus. Who deserves better?
Many automakers are slowly adding electric vehicles into the mix. Still, BMW far exceeds many others. It currently only offers one pure-electric vehicle: The i3. However, it also manufactures plenty of plug-in hybrids that sell reasonably well. In the coming years, the brand intends to up the EV ante considerably.
Shoch sees communication and/or some type of partnership with Tesla and Elon Musk as a reasonable strategy to secure BMW’s electric car future. He says that there are too many complaints in the automotive industry and too many people claiming that certain progress is impossible. He points to Tesla’s achievements and concludes:
Our board members should finally deal more intensively with this gentleman [Elon Musk], who should have been bankrupt by now.
Source: Teslamag.de
Categories: Battery Tech, BMW, Tesla
Leave a Reply
11 Comments on "BMW Exec Suggests Automaker Should Work With Elon Musk"
Wasn’t another BMW board member and one of their executives saying that there still is only a very limited business case for electrification in Q4 of 2018? BMW really needs to get their strategy together or go the way of the dodo…
“It’s really the only truly prosperous electric vehicle maker at this point, though company has struggled to show a continuing profit.”
What is the over/under on how many consecutive quarters Tesla will have to show profitability before statements like this end up in the rubbish bin?
But yeah the rest of the article is on point – I don’t know that Tesla would work with BMW at this point, but copying them and using their much stronger balance sheet would make it easier to do than what Tesla has gone through.
Due to its extreme investment in the future, I couldn’t care less that Tesla hasn’t recorded a profit. However, when we call an automaker ultimately successful, the haters, naysayers, and short sellers comes out of the woodwork and harass us personally with the whole profit situation. Oh well, is what it is. Just being honest.
Steven Loveday You don’t even have to be “successful” for the haters, naysayers, and short sellers to come out. I know you still remember when Tesla first released the Model S and the years after that. All the “but they are not profitable”, “the only sell one car”, “they will fail in the next year”, and don’t forget any Bob Lutz comment.
This would an extremely smart move by BMW, if Tesla is willing to sell a custom pack at a price BMW can handle. This would allow them to transition to a high performance pack while they await solid-state batteries that may level the playing field and reduce the amount of effort needed to keep the battery healthy.
Wow talk about lost in translation…. “BMW Exec Suggests Automaker Should Work With Elon Musk”
What he said was more like they should “look into this gentleman”. Not make business with him.
Actually its more a suggestion for BMW’s executives to make a better job of confronting Elon Musk which is definitely not the same as working with him. Also “Who deserves better?” should read “who makes better earnings”, makes more sense no?
I see this statement “Our board members should finally deal more intensively with this gentleman [Elon Musk], who should have been bankrupt by now.” as one of – ‘How do we remove this competitor?’, rather than – ‘How do we hook up with this player!’ It sounds like you are getting that Vibe, too!
This insisting on going the hybrid way is typical of legacy automakers, never in my life have I seen an industry move as slow as automotive, that is until Tesla came along. I can’t remember the last interesting news from this industry since ABS and airbags. It’s one long line of changing from chrome to body colors and back again.
Too late…
I think that 2019 is the final call for automakers to get serious about EV development. The train is about to leave and you’re either on it or left behind for good.