BMW Exec: 85% Of Our Cars Will Still Have Engine In 2030
BMW is following the path to the electric future, but they are doing it on their own terms
For the most part, BMW has always been at the forefront of vehicle powertrain and handling development. The Munich based carmaker has been one of the top dogs in the game for the last 40 years. However, concerning electrification and advanced technology in recent years, the Bavarian carmaker doesn’t impress as it once used to. Currently, everyone in the motoring industry seems to agree that electric is the way forward. However, BMW is taking this a path a bit more cautiously.
Reasons for electrification range from simply saving the planet, all the way to helping reduce accidents due to autonomous driving and advanced sensor array applications. Some even quote how electric vehicles will eventually cost less to build & maintain. However, according to BMW’s chief of product development, Mr. Klaus Frohlich, that isn’t the case. For Frochlich, electrification wise, the expectations are too high compared to what real numbers show. Even though while everyone’s betting on electric vehicles, Frochlich believes that BMW will have internal combustion engines powering their cars for many years to come.
“A very optimistic scenario says 30 per cent of BMWs will be pure electric or plug-in hybrids and 70 per cent will be combustion. If you assume that, from this 30 per cent, half of them are plug-in hybrids – I have 85 per cent in my portfolio in 2030 with a combustion engine,” he said for GoAuto at Paris.
To make matters even more compelling, he believes that even that is an optimistic scenario and even so, the number of electric cars account for too little in the grand scheme of things. However, it seems that BMW is ready for the electric future and that Frolich is just being cautious.
“I think the discussion about electro-mobility is a little bit irrational. But we are prepared. We already purchased … cobalt and lithium from 2025-35. We already have the second life in place for consumers or for grid stabilization, we have built these battery farms. We are prepared to deliver. But the world – Russia, Australia, a large portion of the world – they will have combustion engines for a very long time,” he added.
While some of BMW’s direct competitors like Lexus are completely disregarding EVs for their future, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and Volkswagen – alongside the ever advancing Tesla – are more keen on betting their future on purely electric vehicles. However, BMW is playing their hand rather cautiously. Certainly, statements from higher-ups in the company may sound cataclysmic, but the Germans don’t do anything out of hand. For BMW, the popularity and adoption rates for EVs will depend entirely on their range and in some cases, replacing ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) powered units won’t be possible at all, at least not until 2030. While some may say this is a safe approach from a legacy carmaker who will clearly go away to the history books, there’s a bit more to it.
BMW is currently following a very specific course of action towards electrification. They are closely monitoring their target base and proceeding accordingly. Furthermore, the company is trying to create a platform which can house all types of propulsion systems, allowing them to come unscathed if they make the wrong bet. While this safe approach won’t help us get an electric 3 Series any time soon, it will yield brand new hybrid and fully electric models in the future. Just maybe not at the rate we’re expecting it.
Source: BMW Blog
50 Comments on "BMW Exec: 85% Of Our Cars Will Still Have Engine In 2030"
“Very optimistic” for BMW may be less or more electric cars?
I think less. Look at american car industy what requested to Trump, regulations must allow more emissions. That make cars more profitable, they can still using older technology and save investmentes in pollution improvements.
In Europe some makers are in campaign for make the diesel cars will have a better reputation. Consumers are turning their backs to diesel engines, but makers expended huge ammounts of money to developed cleaner diesel cars in the last years, to accomplish the WLTP regulations. And now the are concerned because the buyers wan’t this cars and mayba some of them will not can find the return of their investments.
They are money makers, not charity entities. Without the adecuate regulations, the progression will be slower.
85% of nothing is still 0 🙂
How can the Chinese market account for less than 15% of vehicles in 2030? Is he only counting cars sold under the BMW brand? But even than it just doesn’t add up. I think he will get fired, he is obviously unfit as a product designer for the upcoming years.
I’ve enjoyed a lot of BMWs over the years, and this statement make me sad. With the I3 they were quite early out with e-propulsion so i’ve had hope for “my” brand..
With this pace of innovation, i think they are facing “bankwupsy” in a few years..
Why not listen to the customers?
Why not see the writing on the wall?
I know how you feel. “My” brand was Honda for the longest time. They made affordable, fun-to-drive, efficient vehicles. I was thrilled that they were the first to bring a hybrid to the US. I had high hopes for them. At this point, they are far behind this curve. The Clarity PHEV is a good offering, but it’s nothing compare to what even BMW offers.
The writing is more than just on the wall,Tesla is mopping BMW and Mercedes sales in the USA with the Mod 3 sales , can’t wait to see what the Mod Y will do,BMW will GAS themselves to death.
In my opinion, mainly It will depends of regulations. For example, Denmark will not allow ICE cars in 2030. Even hybrids for 2035. So, if other countries follow this politics, maybe BMW must change faster than expected.
Anyway, there are lot of countries and areas where the evolucion will be slower. India or China probably will let petrol cars for a long, and they will be the bigger markets on Earth. And a relevant part of the world, doesn’t looks capable of made the transition to electric soon, but they will need cars.
I’m european, so I don’t know about where USA goes, and what fast it does. Is there a probability that USA will ban the ICE cars in a decade or two or force makers to have a quota of BEVs and PHEVs?.
The market will decide, and in the USA it has already started with the high priced Mod S and X and now going to premium affordable mod 3 and soon the more affordable base Mod3, all without advertising, mostly word of mouth.
A test drive and being loaned a BEV for a few days is enough for one to question why he has been driving a FOSSIL CAR all these years, BEV adoption will be held back by charging infras. and the production numbers, those who hold back get to see their customers stolen by Tesla, and the coming Chinese BEVs.
He may as well have said, “please short our shares”. Other companies will have ICE sales to finance their battery investments, for BMW it will be too late.
This is why Tesla need to bring more variants (Model Y, pick-up truck, and base Model 3) as early as possible. They also need to increase capacity as soon as possible.
I don’t believe these traditional automakers. They will continue to drag and prolong ICEs with silly hybrids and plug-in hybrids with tiny batteries, unless they are hurt financially. China will take of their market with regulations but Tesla’s success is very important for the rest of the world to move to BEVs.
I agree. Hopefully Tesla can continue to disrupt segment after segment, just look at what happened in the medium size sedan market in the US
Batteries is a technology- cost will continue to fall. The adoption curve will just be steeper from here on out😁
A few thoughts:
#1 – When your total number of cars sold is 0, you can say whatever percentage of them you like is anything. 1000% of them will have a fusion reactor.
#2 – The board/shareholders should have this guy removed for his total failure to invest in remaining relevant.
#3 – UN/EU/German Government should remove him for crimes against humanity.
Tesla sold 15% as many cars as BMW did globally in September (2018). Is this how he arrives at the number 15%? Does he honestly think that it rose sharply to that point and will rise no further in the next 12 years?
The big question in my mind is how many Model 3s Tesla can sell once they are through their waiting list. What is the steady-state market? Of course, the question may be moot since they will probably have a line forming for the Model Y before they truly work through the Model 3 waiting list.
My estimate is 500,000-1,000,000 worldwide annually. 500,000 being based on BMW 3er sales. However, after seeing US response I think that number is low. Burgeoning China market will be very important (largest market in world now).
China is a large market, but not for $50k cars. Also I would imagine Tesla Model 3 steady state sales to be closer to 150k/yr giving sedans are loosing marketshare at a very quick rate worldwide.
Not the Model 3, and it’s a sedan.
I think half way between Viking79 at 750k/a year is about right for the Model 3, once they hit full production..
This car offer incredible and unpresedented value for money, 10. 000 a week should be Easy..
If offered with a hitch option it will take a serious part of the Norwegian market.. That s for sure.. At last 20% of out total weichle market. That s 500 a week
I Think You Would Be Surprised At How Many People Are Still Waiting On the side Lines To Order Theirs..
Tesla has to reveal the Mod Y asap and start taking $3000 reservations and build that giant tent in the Giga compound$4billion worth of orders are waiting.
That’s a huge difference of opinion. Futurists like Seba and Kurzweil are saying 100% of all new car sales will be EV in the same timeframe.
It only took 13 years to switch from horses to cars. This is a much smaller lift since the factories already exist.
Do you think that countries like Mexico, South Africa, Egipt, Vietnam, India, Morocco, Pakistan, Malaysia, Russia, Argentina, Colombia, Australia, Indonesia….. all new cars will be electric in 2030?. And some of this countries are not third world. Even countries like France or UK, are talking for baning ICE cars in 2040. Others like Spain or Italy, maybe later. And Poland, Bulgaria, Romania,… probably more, but I think never before 2040.
We are often focused in USA, Europe, Japan, Canada…. but, the world is bigger, and if 2030 is a very, very ambocious target for rich, and modern countries, for most of the world is an utopia.
People will need new cars in 2030, 2040, 2050…. and probably in most of countries, those cars will be not electric cars.
We focus on them here because that is where most BMWs are sold. Do you think BMW will still be as large if it’s market no longer includes North America and Europe?
Those are the current bans, and years targeted, but just like CARB Requirements responding to available EV’s, these countries may advance these deadlines, as they see week hearted attemps, by OEM’s, when compared to Tesla!
Do you remember that even in Mexico, Tesla Sells cars? And is installing and Expanding their Supercharger Network? Do you think some Mexicans reserved Model 3’s as well? I Expect that would be a yes! Tesla opened up a few additional Countries at the start of Model 3 Reservations, If I Recall, correctly!
Watch Tesla Model 3 start reaching many new countries in the next 12-24 Months! If any of THOSE Vountries are big BMW markets, it seems “Pressure” will be “Applied”, as people scoop up Model 3’s, instead of BMW’s!
Well, there is the rub. Is it going to happen fast or slow, and ice cars aren’t horses, ice cars were so much better than than horses, that the switch was fast. Sure the legacy makers will probably still be selling cheap ice, junk, to the third world countries in 2030, but by then there will also be rather inexpensive evs with better reliability available by then.
I think a 50%-50% split, in 2030 is about right, with ev superseding ice in developed countries..
Little different though, functionally there was a bigger difference. Here we are looking at more like the new ’65 Mustang where it is changing an existing industry. I think it could still happen very fast (faster than legacy automakers care to admit), 2 car generations would be close to 13 years. I think car landscape will be very different when my 4 year old starts driving.
Cars had benefits over horses. EV’s are just cars with a different drivetrains. Sure they are quiet, and have instant torque. But a lot of cars are quiet and perform well enough for their duties. So it really comes down to cost and environmental impacts of EV’s versus ICE.
After owning EVs for about 5 years now I’ve become quite aware of an EV’s benefits. Ease of day to day fueling is a huge benefit. Only having to take it in to basically rotate the tires is a HUGE benefit. Being able to precondition my car in the garage is a benefit. Being able to leave my dog in the car when I go in to the grocery in the summer with the ac on is a benefit. Same for passengers who want to wait in the car.
All of these benefits far outweigh the one almost insignificant benefit that an ICE has which is faster fueling on trips over 450 miles.
What is BMW supposed to do ? Market for a USD70+ EV is tiny and mostly yet occupied by Tesla, market share for of USD 50k EV is not yet defined, market for USD 35k EV still seems rather lame. The resident choir here is singing songs like “Hyundai could sell all the Kona they wanted if they produced more” but did the choir ask Hyundai their opinion on this ? I take it they made a wide market research to adjust their production accordingly. I mean large companies making stuff do these kinds of survey. Now it could be issues of batteries availability but that would be a relatively short term problem.
Market share for 50k ev is the fastest growing segment in the history of automobiles should become largest segment of the industry once the model y and other 50k SUVs are released.
Reminds me of Microsoft ceo Steve Balmer’s comment after the release of the iPhone in 2007,
$500 for an iPhone? No one is going to buy that.
Actually very few people did buy the original iPhone – it had no apps or app store. And don’t forget Apple had a lot of money back them because of iPods. It wasn’t as if they were an upstart new to the electronics market. The smartphone just came around at the right time to converge MP3, digital cameras, phones and PDA’s. That’s the part many weren’t paying attention too along with the concept of a single app store. Smartphones already existed and Microsoft had one of the best, but no common app store.
If they have to pay the full 40000€ for the Kona you won’t find many customers. EVs are still sold through incentives.
I think the EV revolution is going to be more of an evolution. Still, when the tipping point is reached the pace will pick up. The two legacy automakers most equipped to deal with this are GM and Nissan. It appears to me that GM’s strategy has been to build only enough EVs to gain the engineering experience to seriously compete when the need arises. Nissan has gone deeper producing as many Leafs as they can sell. Both companies developed dedicated EV platforms which I think is crucial. Both companies are gaining the hard experience of messing up along the way.
In terms of propping up share value and dividends I think the rest are going for short term gain / long term pain.
Agree. GM may be sitting on the sidelines, waiting to jump in with a mass produced EV (with comfortable seats) when they feel the time is right.
One thing about ZEV requirements is that the manufacturers have gained the knowledge of how to make an electric vehicle even if they only do it on a small scale. As a shareholder, I would hope they didn’t make too many if they are losing money on them. As an EV enthusiast, I wish they would make as many as they could.
We’re very close to the revolution. Fart cars will not be able to compete with EV’s with a 200 mile minimum range, 100kW+ charging rate, available at or near purchase price parity.
I recently bought a used FIAT 500e, and driving a combustion engine vehicle now feels like the stone age.
The legacy automakers must adapt or die. They aren’t in enviable positions.
Nice to see it’s all hands on deck in Germany, and some japanese started dancing too, they just don’t know witch way (fuelcell, or..?)Tesla kicked them in the….
Rats in the maze, protecting the maze..
They can make the case that they will need the engine in 2030, just to run the AC, as we blow through the 1.5C limit for a livable planet.
In 2030 BMW will sell 85 cars to Africa. And that is 85%.
All the foot-draggers among the Legacies will stick to their story and justify their neo-Luddite ways right up to the moment they don’t. Then they’ll try to tell us that changing market conditions and technology now make it very favorable for them to leap into EVs, where it didn’t just a few years earlier. And by the way, they’ll introduce EVs that they’ve clearly been working on behind the scenes for years.
I don’t worry about BMW or Honda or Toyota going out of business or being forced to merge with another company. I predict they’ll come around, even if they have some painful struggles getting batteries amidst a rush of car makers that are suddenly enthusiastic about EVs.
Can you imagine the price of petrol/diesel in 2030 in Europe!, it’s £1.36/ltr at my local garage this morning, that’s £6.19/$8.14 UK gallon.
Article Headline: “BMW Exec: 85% Of Our Cars Will Still Have Engine In 2030”
————-
Basically that BMW exec is saying:
We OK with Tesla taking 85% of our business by 2030.
Time for a new BMW Exec..
Or better yet… BOD needs to replace entire top level executive management starting with CEO.
The current BMW executive team is in denial BMW is in big-time trouble and even if they did realize it they would not know how to re-position BMW to compete against a Tesla.
85% of zero is still nothing
Edit: ninjaed!
But will 85% of BMW still be around in 2030.
They Can Do It 0n Their “0wn Terms” 0nly if People Keep 0n Buying Their Gas Mobiles By 2030..0ptimistic they are ! , to say the least !
Predicting what will be 22 years out is a fools errand.
BMW like all legacy old auto are caught in a bind , the Stealerships and ICE, needing constant maintenance/oil changes ,repairs keeps them busy ,taking away that profit from dealers that bznz dies and so the car co.,or look for the Stealerships to extract more concessions from the mother co.