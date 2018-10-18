BMW Cancels Range-Extender Option For i3 In 2019
BMW i3 REx hits dead end.
There will be no range-extender offered for the 2019 BMW i3.
It seems that the new 2019 BMW i3 with its 42.4 kWh battery (instead 33.2 kWh) has enough range not to bother with that emitting range-extender. BMW announced that it will cease production of the i3 Range Extender.
We assumed that the REx version would still be available because the i3 REx was still listed in the 2019 model year specification. However, BMW doesn’t say anything about REx for the 2019 model year on its websites.
“The Range Extender i3 will cease production and we will only sell the pure-electric version going forward. With the gains in pure-electric range, together with the increasing availability of rapid charging facilities we believe the customer demand is shifting to an pure-electric model.”
It’s possible that decision to kill the REx versions was made after the introduction of the 44.2 kWh battery, when the feedback encouraged BMW to go all-electric only. The decision may be WLTP based, too.
The range-extender option was one of the most expensive ones. A 650cc motorcycle engine combined with a generator provided 25 kW of power for about 100 km (62 miles) – limited by a very small tank capacity – of rather slow driving in the case of a discharged main battery (REx was turning on before the battery was fully depleted).
Sales data already shows that the 33.2 kWh was significantly more popular than the REx version anyways (it was 50/50 in case of 22 kWh battery).
So, say goodbye to the BMW i3 REx. It’ll be a rarity in the future, so it’s value may now increase in the used marketplace.
2019 BMW i3/i3s specs and official chart (per BMW’s press release):
- 42.2 kWh battery
- 8 modules with 12 cells each (120 Ah lithium-ion cells)
- Typical range 260 km (162 miles), expected EPA result of around 246 km (153 miles)
- WLTP range : 285-310 km (177-193 miles) / 270-285 km (168-177 miles)
- NEDC range : 359 km (223 miles) / 330-345 km (205-214 miles)
- electric motors: 125 kW / 135 kW
- 0-60 mph: 7.2 seconds / 6.8 seconds
- 0-100 km/h: 7.3 seconds / 6.9 seconds
- 80-120 km/h: 5.1 seconds / 4.3 seconds
- on-board charger: 7.4 kW single-phase or 11 kW three-phase
- DC fast charging: 0-80% in 42 minutes at 50 kW
38 Comments on "BMW Cancels Range-Extender Option For i3 In 2019"
That graph shows clearly that the demand is shifting towards BEV as the capacity of the battery pack increases.
With the 42.2 kWh battery pack the difference will be even greater.
BMW buyers what that extra .2 second to 60. :^)
They are giving up on a lot of markets that prefer the REx? I guess if they don’t actually want to sell more cars…
The trend line make it pretty obvious: the additional range has led to more BEV sales, while REx sales have remained flat. There’s no real benefit continuing with the i3 REx.
It doesn’t preclude revisiting EREV in the future, but continuing with the current i3 REx is pointless.
In Germany maybe (where the graph is taken from). What about US? You are probably right though, most of those buyers will flee to Model 3 regardless if REx is there or not.
Can you tell me which markets you are referring to? Because even in Germany the REx version is only about a third of the sales for the current version with 33 kWh. In Norway, the BEV i3 outsold the REx i3 by about 1000:1, if I’m not mistaken. Therefore, please name at least five markets that have sales of more than five BMW i3 vehicles so far this year, where the REx is outselling the BEV version.
BMW doesn’t advertise the split. My guess is US is still more REx, South Africa probably is too. My point is they are yielding a specific part of the market. In the US that was likely going to Tesla regardless if they offered it or not.
Interesting. I would have expected them to continue producing the REx until the BEV reached at least 200 miles (EPA). I guess this just confirms that the 40kWh Leaf really does have “enough” range for most markets. It’s that pesky US market that really wants more.
They could even offer a 60 or 94 Ah REx and 120 Ah BEV, would mean more buyers, but maybe they don’t actually want more.
Edit: Not just US, several other markets too.
It’s probably a totally psychological thing – you need 200. Not miles necessarily. Not km necessarily. Just 200 whatever the local people care about. 40 kWh leaf finally clears 200 km (and not just by a hair, like they tried claiming the 30 kWh did under NEDC.) 60 kWh will finally clear 200 miles EPA.
Are you saying that BMW needs to dial it up to 11?
Why not make 10 the 11? Because it’s 11.
So much for the i3. In the US most are REx, it was a distinguishing feature for purchase. They should at least keep it on the smaller battery, i.e. offer a 94 Ah REx and 120 Ah BEV.
I just made a 130 mile round trip drive yesterday in my REx that the 120 Ah BEV wouldn’t have been able to complete. Driving into 30 mph headwinds at 70 mph really drains the battery fast. To drive 60 miles took me 2 gallons of gas and about 4 kWh of electricity, the 120 Ah would get less than 100 miles in that case. With cold temps it would be even worse.
Bad decision, the REX is useful when:
1) You are far from home and only have 120v chargers available.
2) You go to a charger and it’s ICEd.
3) You go to a charger and it’s broke.
4) You go to a charger and they’re all taken, this should start to become more common.
The REX allowed for none of these to bother you.
But, it was only “quiet” on the highway where you couldn’t hear it.
But, only BMW knows the reliability of the system, and the demand.
In the US BMW is only importing 6,000, so it may not be economic to stock the parts, vs. it’s actual real world usefulness.
But, the idea was PURE GENIUS.
Putting the gas system only as a backup system, and using the battery 99% of the time.
This allowed most trips to be electric, but, still the car was capable of driving into rural USA.
I was hoping to see this option on the i4 too.
Doesn’t look like that will occur.
All of those are easily answered by realizing people are only buying an i3 because it’s a BMW. People making rational choices buy a Tesla.
LOL. But, it’s incredibly easy to drive/sprint and park in the city, with a great ride.
If I never drove into a city Tesla would be my top choice.
Tesla clearly shines on long highway drives with it’s top quality charging infrastructure.
Tesla doesn’t need a REX, everyone else does.
The i3 was designed to get non BMW drivers specifically. Many BMW owners don’t like it at all. It is 5 years old now, and many of the owners are going to Model 3.
The i3 is still much more maneuverable in a crowded city than a Model 3. If you don’t need range or tech advantage of Model 3 it could make sense. Personally, I will change my i3 REx in for a Tesla in a few years as I live in more suburban area with frequent longer trips..
My i3 was the first new BMW I owned. One was enough for me…
Your comment is rather ambiguous. One was enough and you will never buy another one again or one was enough to convince you that BMWs are great?
One was enough that I’ll never buy one again.
For a long while, the economic theory was based on the assumption that the consumers are rational. The modern economics takes into account psychology and allows for irrational consumer behavior. People are crazy no matter what they buy. 😀
“All of those are easily answered by realizing people are only buying an i3 because it’s a BMW. People making rational choices buy a Tesla.”
The Model 3 wasn’t available any of times I bought an i3. The cheapest Model S was 2-3 time more expensive.
Even now, I can drive an i3 significantly cheaper than a Model 3, still do long trips, and still have a lower overall environmental impact than a Model S.
Teslas are great, but the i3 still has a niche, especially since it’s still significantly cheaper than any Tesla.
But why don’t put a range extender in all EVs?. I think that carry an engine and all the systems with a lot of weight, the cost of purchase, maintenance… for a 1% of the time is a waste. If the charger is broken, if you are far from home… you can call your aid on road service.
Range extenders are a cost trade off between li-ion cells and the ICE system. The higher range the more buyers that will be available. At some point you can tolerate broken chargers. The higher the EV range, the more people that will be able to handle not having the backup.
They’re selling under 500 per month i3 total.
They’re selling a lot more of their other PHEVs.
They probably figure they can get the ZEV credits they need from the i3 BEV with extra range. More range means more credits.
A better decision may of been to scotch the whole line, and go back to the drawing board.
For now this is their only BEV. They’re keeping the body, and just keep updating the battery. The battery improvement is the important part.
Perhaps BMW thinks that people who don’t want to buy the BMW i3 (without the REx) will look at one of their PHEV models?
Good point. But, the X2 & X3 have high centers of gravity and narrow tracks, they’re don’t feel as grounded on the highway as the i3 and the 3 series. They’re good for your wife and the kids, and a plugin would be a nice option.
But, they both probably generate more profit, but, who knows, at the i3 list price they have to be making a profit.
Most likely they will look at a Model 3 instead as they are looking for all electric driving range.
They used to be just noncompetitive on price, now the range will be substandard. Guess they don’t really want to make these anymore.
If you want a Rex, by a Volt, better fuel mileage with engine on, may make up for the lower electric range.
I prefer my i3 to my Volt. The Volt was better on the highway of course, but the i3 has better visibility, better turning radius, easier to get in and out of, better city car, and the REx is good in a bind.
Many people that buy the Volt try to never use the gas engine. Odd to me, as it was meant to be used. Better with a Bolt EV or even an i3 BEV if they can never turn gas engine on with only 50 mile EV range.
Now, they need to cancel the whole I3 BS,
and work on IX3, I3 series with 250 miles range EPA minimum
This might also be in preparation for more conventional plug in hybrids entering the lineup for BMW.
Look, range extended PHEVs are not obsolete – Oh, wait – now they are.
Mazda announced a rotary engine extender.
Interesting, Workhorse Trucks has a contract with BMW for their range extenders. Wonder if they will have to find another vendor. Workhorse has also stated that they will be using a BMW turbo 3 cylinder range extender in their W-15
Pickup that generates a lot more power than the i3 REX, enough to be capable of operating a fully loaded W-15 at highway speeds for hundreds of miles. Why not couple the new 2019 I3 drivetrain with this 3 cylinder range extender in one of their future cars and have an EV that can operate unhindered in charge sustaining mode? The technology apparently already exists.