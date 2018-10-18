BMW Cancels Range-Extender Option For i3 In 2019

1 H BY MARK KANE

BMW i3 REx hits dead end.

There will be no range-extender offered for the 2019 BMW i3.

It seems that the new 2019 BMW i3 with its 42.4 kWh battery (instead 33.2 kWh) has enough range not to bother with that emitting range-extender. BMW announced that it will cease production of the i3 Range Extender.

We assumed that the REx version would still be available because the i3 REx was still listed in the 2019 model year specification. However, BMW doesn’t say anything about REx for the 2019 model year on its websites.

“The Range Extender i3 will cease production and we will only sell the pure-electric version going forward. With the gains in pure-electric range, together with the increasing availability of rapid charging facilities we believe the customer demand is shifting to an pure-electric model.”

It’s possible that decision to kill the REx versions was made after the introduction of the 44.2 kWh battery, when the feedback encouraged BMW to go all-electric only. The decision may be WLTP based, too.

The range-extender option was one of the most expensive ones. A 650cc motorcycle engine combined with a generator provided 25 kW of power for about 100 km (62 miles) – limited by a very small tank capacity – of rather slow driving in the case of a discharged main battery (REx was turning on before the battery was fully depleted).

Sales data already shows that the 33.2 kWh was significantly more popular than the REx version anyways (it was 50/50 in case of 22 kWh battery).

So, say goodbye to the BMW i3 REx. It’ll be a rarity in the future, so it’s value may now increase in the used marketplace.

2019 BMW i3/i3s specs and official chart (per BMW’s press release):

42.2 kWh battery

8 modules with 12 cells each (120 Ah lithium-ion cells)

Typical range 260 km (162 miles), expected EPA result of around 246 km (153 miles)



WLTP range : 285-310 km (177-193 miles) / 270-285 km (168-177 miles)

NEDC range : 359 km (223 miles) / 330-345 km (205-214 miles)

electric motors: 125 kW / 135 kW

0-60 mph: 7.2 seconds / 6.8 seconds

0-100 km/h: 7.3 seconds / 6.9 seconds

80-120 km/h: 5.1 seconds / 4.3 seconds

on-board charger: 7.4 kW single-phase or 11 kW three-phase

or DC fast charging: 0-80% in 42 minutes at 50 kW

Source: Autocar