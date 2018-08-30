BMW Ditches Diesel In Favor Of Plug-In Hybrids In U.S.
BMW is expected to resign from the diesel version of the new X5 in the U.S.
When diesel sales plummeted after Volkswagen’s dieselgate, BMW was saying it would not write off diesel, but with the announcement of the new X5 xDrive45e plug-in hybrid, there is no info on the diesel version of the X5.
Green Car Reports learned that BMW intends to get rid of diesel cars from its entire lineup pretty soon in the U.S.:
“A BMW spokesman told Green Car Reports on Tuesday that it will drop diesels from its lineup for 2019.
“We’re putting all our eggs in the PHEV basket,” said BMW spokesman Alexander Schmuck.”
“The spokesman also said the upcoming X5 xDrive45e will use an inline-6, which will be easier for the company to meet California’s SULEV clean-air standards.”
In the updated news, BMW has clarified its statement that the final decision has not been made so there is still a chance for X5 diesel, but you can feel that even if German manufacturer decides to give it a few more years, the end is still near.
“The final decision as to whether or not the BMW X5 diesel variant will come to the U.S. market has not been made. BMW of North America continues to monitor customer preferences and is prepared to adjust the product portfolio accordingly.”
Source: Green Car Reports
Categories: BMW
Leave a Reply
2 Comments on "BMW Ditches Diesel In Favor Of Plug-In Hybrids In U.S."
Dear BMW Executive Management,
There are media reports that BMW will in U.S. be replacing all its diesel offerings with PHEVs.
FYI, any BMW PHEV with less than 40 miles AER-EPA will result in low unit sales. Offering low vs high AER options is not advised as it will overly confuse the PHEV offering… best to stick with a single AER option.
BMW setting AER range to meet minimum U.S. compliance thresholds is not advised if units sales is your primary consideration.
Lastly, BMW hybrids are a *temporary* bridge-solution until such time BMW can scale/cost battery supply (to support full battery minimum 250mile range) along with access to a robust convenient and reliable fast charge network for those occasional long distance trips. Your current number one competitor in U.S. and Western Europe has solved that challenge ahead of you. The longer this condition remains the more BMW customer base you will continue to lose to that competitor. It would be a miscalculation to assume that converting BMW diesel to hybrids will materially mitigate this existing condition. Time is of the essence to address this challenge… error on side of being grossly over aggressive (by traditional automotive standards) is highly recommended.
Best Regards.
I’d hate to own a gas station right now off the interstates. What do you do with the green pumps?