BMW, Daimler Discuss Electric Car Platform Sharing: Compete With Tesla

BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

It seems German rivals may need to join hands to successfully compete in the growing EV market.

A recent Autoblog report points to an upcoming joint effort between BMW and Daimler (Mercedes-Benz). The information suggests that the two are already discussing some level of cooperation in future electric vehicle development. More specifically, it appears the competing German automakers may come to an agreement regarding shared platforms for electric vehicles. Obviously, this would be a move to position the two to better compete with EV front-runner Tesla.

Autoblog first discovered the potential partnership via German automobile publications, Sueddeutsche Zeitung and Auto Bild.

The deal is not yet set in stone and the articles make this clear. However, the story suggests that BMW’s and Daimler’s primary focus will include development of shared compact and midsize electric car platforms that can also accommodate ICE powertrains. It’s important to note that BMW and Daimler already have a more official partnership related to the joint development of “advanced driver assistance systems and mobility services.”

If these two German powerhouses finalize a plan to work in tandem, not only for future mobility pursuits, but also for multi-use platforms, the results could help drive up EV adoption on an even more exponential level. Not to mention, the monumental amount of money saved. The reports glean that both automakers could save some 7 billion euros (about $8 billion USD) if they choose this newfound path.

Source: Autoblog