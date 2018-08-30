BMW Confirms New Plug-In Hybrid X3 And X5 Models For Launch
4 H BY VANJA KLJAIC 11
The BMW X3 xDrive30e and X5 xDrive45e are supposed to come in 2019 and 2020, respectively
Both the BMW X3 and BMW X5 are selling like hot cakes ever since the Bavarian carmaker revealed the newest generations of their SAV (Sports Activity Vehicles). For the BMW X3, a staggering increase of 60 percent in order volume has been seen when compared to the older model. Furthermore, the new X5 is a hot item as well and things are seemingly looking great for BMW’s SAV platform. However, it’s not all cheesy in BMW land.
For many North American customers, the lack of options in the powertrain department is slowly pushing some customers away from BMW and towards, for example, the Jaguar I-Pace, Hyundai Kona Electric or the Tesla Model X.
In turn, this prompted BMW to act accordingly. Confirmed by the carmaker just recently, both the BMW X3 and X5 will see a plug-in hybrid variant arrive rather soon. Revealed in a statement made by the BMW’s CEO, Mr. Harald Kruger, the BMW X3 plug-in hybrid is confirmed for next year and the X5 is to follow suit in 2020. In turn, BMW is slowly filling up their range, especially when you consider that the fully-electric BMW iX3 is scheduled to arrive in a neck of time as well.
According to currently scarce data we have, the BMW X3 xDrive30e will utilize the same powertrain used on the upcoming BMW 330e iPerformance. It will feature a 2.0 liter four-cylinder petrol engine and an electric motor, positioned between the engine and the gearbox. Together, they will deliver around 275 horsepower and approximately 37 miles (60 kilometers) completely emission free.
For the BMW 330e, BMW claims that the vehicle will produce just 39 grams of CO2 emissions per kilometer. As for the fuel consumption in the 330e, BMW claims that the BMW 330e iPerformance is said to consume just 1.7 l/100 km (138.3 mpg) – even though that’s probably never going to work in any real-life scenarios. But, if the 3 Series plug-in hybrid delivers 3l/100km, than we can see this selling rather well. Certainly, the BMW X3 is a heavier, more robust vehicle that will produce more CO2 emissions and consume more fuel, but it will still be pretty impressive if they can keep it around 3-4l/100km.
For the BMW X5, on the other hand, according to current information, will utilize a 3.0 liter straight six-cylinder engine under the good. It will also feature a similar electric motor layout between the ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) and the gearbox. It is said that the BMW X5 xDrive45e will churn out a maximum of 394 PS (388 HP) and 600 Nm (442 lb-ft) of torque, making you never feel underpowered in any driving scenario. Those figures allow the X5 xDrive45e to sprint from 0-62mph (0-100km/h) from a standstill in just a 5.6 seconds, a full second faster than the car’s predecessor. The all-electric range for the X5 and X3 will be similar, around 30 miles in real life scenarios. Clearly, a noticeable improvement over the outgoing xDrive40e X5 model.
Hopefully, BMW plugs along a fully electric version of the BMW X5 soon. The possibilities are endless, especially thanks to the newly introduced seven-seater variant. However, the Bavarian carmaker is taking their own (slow) path towards electrification, and clearly, sales wise, they’re doing it right.
Source: BMW Blog
Categories: BMW
Leave a Reply
11 Comments on "BMW Confirms New Plug-In Hybrid X3 And X5 Models For Launch"
What is a neck of time. Should it be the nick of time?
BMW has also balked at demands from the German government that they pay for hardware updates to non-compliant diesel vehicles.
BMW wants to fix the offending vehicles with software, how considerate of them.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-germany-emissions/german-ministry-wont-accept-carmakers-rejection-of-diesel-plan-idUSKCN1MF19I
Smally typo, my mistake! 🙂
Also you have a 6 cylinder engine under the “good”.
A friend of mine has the 530e. He is severely displeased with the way it works, and the much shorter electric range than reported. He’s averaging a 4.5L/100km consumption.
He’s got the BMW F15 530e or the G30 maybe? Yeah, the all-electric range is a problem, but for most, if you can actually get 60-80 kilometers of purely electric range, with 3-4l/100km, that would be a no brainer for most of us in Europe.
BMW still does not get it .We want Full BEVnot complex hybrids.
It’s the opposite. If BMW can fit 60 kWh into an iX3 and add a small ReX engine to it – basically an i3 on steroids, that best of all worlds scenario is what I would get over a pure BEV. You can do your white knuckle range anxiety thing or plan your trips in meticulous detail like a sailor. I have an i3 ReX today and I can just get up and drive. If a charger is broken, I’m not stranded. Except for a few trips a year, my car is still 100% electric for most of my day to day driving. What’s not to like about that?
I don’t know that much about plug-ins, but I would assume the engine must run now and then and reach warm-up temperature before shutting off. Whatever the case, I’ll probably stay with conventional ICE vehicles until solid-state EV’s are available at reasonable prices.
You don’t know much of anything. Why don’t you start reading…especially about your solid state fantasy. If you’re not interested in evs why come here then?
Having an ice backup is a convenience….not something to like. I look forward for the day we will stop making stupid compromises but til then i guess we can have a rex second car and a ev first car in every household.
I think the Tesla Model Y needs to start grabbing market share before BMW will wake up and deliver a fully-electric model. However, given a choice of a electric BMW and a Tesla, the Tesla still wins because the Supercharger network is something BMW can’t provide.