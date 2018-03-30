BMW Comments On Tesla Model 3 Production Woes
2 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY 18
While BMW watches Tesla in its Model 3 efforts, it believes there are better ways to go about the process.
BMW is gearing up for its newest electrification efforts and watching Tesla in the meantime. The Silicon Valley automaker has struggled with the Model 3 in terms of volume production, but it appears that many issues have finally been resolved and much progress is being made. Though BMW has much more experience as an automaker, its electric Model 3 competitor (the i4) and iX3 electric SUV are still years off.
Nonetheless, BMW suggests more human labor, increased flexibility, and greater attention to detail.
Read Also: BMW Group Plug-In Electric Car Sales Up 52% In April
Another Perspective: BMW iX3 And Future Electrification Pursuits: Too Little, Too Late?
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has already admitted that too much automation involved in Model 3 production is his fault. The automaker thought that increased robot-based assembly would help make mass-production an easier reality, but it has come back to haunt the CEO and his production team.
BMW has a reputation for cranking out high-quality vehicles quickly. In fact, the German luxury automaker builds as many cars in two weeks as Tesla did in all of 2017. Now, BMW is going to begin the process of retooling its facilities to have the capacity to manufacture new battery-electric vehicles in tandem with the current PHEVs and gas-powered cars. Company production chief Oliver Zipse shared:
Producing cars in cycles of 60 seconds: That is the deciding factor. To fully automate the assembly process is not our goal, because the human being with its unique properties is unbeatably flexible.
It’s not a surprise to BMW that Tesla is having a tough time dealing with its first high-volume car. There’s been much talk all along that the automaker would likely struggle when it came to putting out numbers like traditional OEMs or even competing luxury brands. Zipse continued:
Maybe there’s more leeway in the top-end market segment above 100,000 euros ($118,000), but as soon as you enter market segments with volumes like the 3- or even in the 5-Series, keeping costs under control is paramount. You can’t allow yourself to have inefficiencies there.
Sadly, even though it’s expected that BMW will be able to pull off high-volume electric-car output with ease, the company isn’t beginning its newest pursuits until next year, with the electric Mini. Then, four of seven plants will be upgraded by 2021. In the interim (around 2020), BMW aims to release the i4 and iX3, followed by a goal of 12 electrified models by 2025. Zipse concluded:
We are preparing our car architectures and our factories to flexibly integrate this technology. For us, creating that flexibility is the most efficient way to profitably offer electric cars.
We don’t know exactly how demand for electric cars will develop, so flexibility is crucial. The future market demand for electric cars isn’t’ an exact science.
BMW’s flexible approach may make sense for the company. Let’s face it, the automaker has a wealth of experience and resources tied up in ICE cars. It will also save millions of dollars. However, while Tesla can, should, and is revamping its production processes with less automation for greater output, the California-based electric carmaker can’t rely on transitioning ICE car factories and platforms to expedite its situation. This is an electric-only manufacturer here.
We can only hope that BMW will move aggressively forward with its plans and can succeed in the segment. We also hope that its electrification efforts will lean more towards BEVs and longer range PHEVs, rather than sorry excuses of “electrified” models.
Keep the conversation going on our Forum. Start a new thread about this article and make your point heard.
Source: Bloomberg
Leave a Reply
18 Comments on "BMW Comments On Tesla Model 3 Production Woes"
So who is making more EV’s and has more back orders for their models than Tesla.
That’s not what this article is about.
No one – yet Tesla is also the only one in financial peril right now.
Hey, Elon said no capital raises this year! We can take his word for it, right?
The ix3 is not years off. It is coming next year.
Next year? Official sources say 2020…
Model year.
Which means late 2019
So it’ll arrive about 2 years before the Model Y.
Tesla should pay attention to BMW, maybe even discuss a partnership in some way regarding production. Maybe this comment by BMW was a subtle invitation? That would certainly benefit Tesla and maybe even BMW. In a few years time Tesla will have to either partner up with someone or become acquired so why not start already now before things get even worse…
It wasn’t an invitation from BMW. The guy was simply stating the facts on lessons learned in the 1990s – the irony is that the factory where GM learned its most painful lessons on human centric approaches was at the very factory in California that Tesla is building its cars. Toyota was the company that drew the industry away from mindless, assembly line automation to create responsive, collaborative manufacturing. Toyota’s kanban system has been applied well outside auto manufacturing and has even revolutionized software development to become more agile. Elon, having come from the hacking style, web startup world of PayPal, probably never had to deal with that more ‘enterprise’ side of the software world that had to respond to requirements and plan for quality. It is easy to ‘disrupt’ software by throwing a few billions of venture capital funded marketing PR to generate buzz for your app. In manufacturing, the buck really does stops with the product.
Do you mean BMW should partner with Tesla now before things get worse for them? The ship is sailing, the fuel people are throwing on Tesla’s phantom fire is burning out. Tesla is about to take off like a spacex rocket and land on top of all their competition at each step of the way just like they did with S and mostly with X. Articles stating outdated numbers looks desperate. Produced as many in 2 weeks as Tesla did all last year? Irrelevant since now their production rate has almost tripled and still increasing. Don’t need to talk about the past to overcook the numbers on the current situation, they’d still look good for bmw.
I dunno. I think Tesla doing business with any legacy automaker would be akin to a software company doing business with Microsoft (at least pre monopoly conviction MS); it never ended well for that software company. Now, selling battery cells, packs, motors, or even whole power trains to other makers, as they have done in the past, wouldn’t be so bad. We might even come to all any car with Tesla guts as a Tesla, just like we call any car with a hemi engine a hemi, regardless of manufacture. 😀
“In a few years time Tesla will have to either partner up with someone or become acquired”
Say, can you lend me that crystal ball for a while? 😉
Seeing the speed at which Tesla is growing (and don’t underestimate the contribution of the energy and solar divisions), that seems terribly unlikely. They are already the de facto leaders in electric vehicles and the entire world is moving to ….. electric vehicles. Go figure.
Musk already acknowledged the full automation attempt was a mistake. As for BMW their products aren’t exactly paragons of dependability.
Yep, my i3 was delivered with a broken charger, flaking paint, and a foreign object rolling around in one of the headlights. The upside though was that throughout the 24 months I had it, I was able to test out a variety of BMW products as loaners when it was in the shop.
Not long ago there was an article about Mercedes EQ (the SUV one, not sure exact name). The guy from Mercedes disclosed that this car was designed so it could be made on the same production line as their ICE models. I understand from this article that BMW is going the same route. I find it very wise as, as this guy from BWM says, it is difficult to assess the demand for EVs out there. Tesla success does not help as much as some could think. I often have the feeling that people do buy the brand Tesla as much as they buy an EV. Besides, the statement in favor of an EV when having a Tesla is clear. Not so much when buying a coming electric Mercedes, BMW or Audi as those brands do also produce ICE, and their ICE models look very similar to those coming EVs (Audi eTron quattro, BMW ix3 etc.). So I would not be surprised for a slow start with sales numbers picking up as fast chargers networks do gradually extend and battery prices go down.
“Tesla CEO Elon Musk has already admitted that too much automation involved in Model 3 production is his fault.The automaker thought that increased robot-based assembly would help make mass-production an easier reality, but it has come back to haunt the CEO and his production team.”
The admission was ‘too much automation *at once* and that Tesla is *temporarily* dialing back on automation. Part of the efforts were successful, some weren’t. They replaced the unsuccessful stuff with human labor to figure things out and try again later. Nothing special about that. Don’t expect Tesla/Musk to stop pushing things forward.
All we have been doing over the entire history of humans is build ever more sophisticated tools to do more work with less effort. Car production can be regarded the pinnacle of that endeavour. And while humans are better at some tasks than robots, robots have been dumb until now. The emergence of robots coupled AI will push human labour into an ever tightening niche. This is unstoppable and BMW seems to not see that.