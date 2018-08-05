BMW Charges Up Mallorca With 100 Charging Points

3 H BY MARK KANE

Mallorca (Spain) is getting a new charging infrastructure as part of a goal to get rid of internal combustion engine cars in less than 20 years.

BMW is currently installing 100 charging stations (the three-phase 22 kW ones) at 50 strategic locations, spread no more than 25 km between each other. The new charging points (installed under BMW ChargeNow project) will be ready by the end of this year.

The Balearic government intends to stop allowing new diesels cars on the islands in 2025, followed by the end of new gasoline cars in 2035. Also, the car rentals will need to switch to electrified cars, because only those will be allowed from 2030.

Hundreds of new charging stations are scheduled for installations to support electrification.

“The corresponding law was passed last November. As of 2020, the plan is to have the EV quota at car dealerships on the islands at 10%, adding another 10% each year afterwards.”

Source: BMWBlog