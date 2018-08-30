Almost 7% Of BMW Group Car Sales Plugged In: August 2018
Every 15th car sold by BMW/MINI was a plug-in last month on the global level.
BMW Group is consistently increasing sales of plug-in electric models and in August delivered 11,669 units, which is 62.3% more a than year ago.
The most important part is that plug-ins now account for 6.74% of total volume (a new record) for the month and 5.2% for the eight-month period thus far in 2018.
“Sales of BMW i, BMW iPerformance and MINI Electric vehicles continue to grow around the world. In August, global BMW i sales were up 30.0%, BMW iPerformance increased deliveries by 77.2% and MINI Electric sales grew 51.4%. The share of electrified as a proportion of overall BMW Group sales also continues to increase: in August 2018, electrified vehicles accounted for almost 7% of global BMW and MINI sales, compared with just over 4% in the same month last year.”
With 82,977 (+43.3%) sales so far this year, BMW Group remains on track for goal of 140,000 in 2018.
Pieter Nota, BMW AG Management Board member responsible for Sales and Brand BMW said:
“These figures mean we are well on track to achieve our target of 140,000 electrified deliveries this year, and customer demand continues to grow. In Norway, we’ve just launched a pilot project to pre-order the BMW iX3, which is due to start production in 2020, via an app. Within less than two weeks, around 1,000 Norwegian customers have already registered, including paying a €1,600 deposit on the first-ever pure-electric BMW core model,”.
Leave a Reply
13 Comments on "Almost 7% Of BMW Group Car Sales Plugged In: August 2018"
Too bad over 70% of them have much less than 20 miles of electric range. I wonder how many buyers actually bother to regularly plug in, and whether they buy for rebates and/or HOV access.
Is it really that hard to put more than a tenth of a modern EV’s range in a PHEV, BMW?
When the alternative is pure ICE, any electric range is better than none. My Volvo XC60 is only rated at 17 miles on electric (I usually get 25 this time of year) but that covers over 90% of my day to day driving. The alternative for me for a car we use for road trips would be a full ICE. So yes, these limited ranges still can have a big impact. Besides, they act like a gateway drug. People learn how much nicer it is to drive with electric and will look for more range next time. I just picked up a Bolt to replace our Prius. Most people have no clue how nice it is to drive electric yet.
Okay, excellent point about it being a gateway.
Still wish PHEVs had more range. When automakers already did the work for regular hybrids, it seems so simple to enlarge the battery and add a plug to make it PHEV.
It’s really frustrating seeing half assed effort in PHEV design when there’s so much engineering talent at BMW (and other automakers).
Bingo! This is why I consider PHEVs on a sliding scale for environmental impact. More miles of range is better, obviously, but there’s also the issue of what the typical customer for a given model is likely to do with it. When I see a Volt on the road I know the odds are pretty good that the driver is at least somewhat diligent about plugging it in and therefore shifting a decent portion of his/her miles driven from gasoline to electrons. But some other cars, like very expensive BMW PHEVs I would guess are very seldom plugged in, as the owners — who can afford some expensive to very expensive cars — feel no real incentive to do so.
Economics is one aspect. But, I’d think, more importantly for a BMW driver is the additional horsepower and especially the torque added by the electric motor would be deciding factors.
You mean to tell me a BMW driver would give up at least 50 foot-pound of torque, because it’s too inconvenient to plug in? I highly doubt a BMW driver would sacrifice any additional performance benefit.
The BMW 330e, for example, by not plugging in you sacrifice: 87 hp and 184 lb-ft of instant torque. For those smart enough to buy the 330e, and we’re talking about the BMW buyer here, no one is not going to plug in.
Aside, from the creature comfort feature of being about to pre-condition your car in winter and summer, In Your Garage, with an electric hybrid. Whereas, if you’d try that with a gas engine you soon be on suicide watch.
People who can afford nice things often care about and know about economics and would plug it in for the simple reason that it is cheaper. Also the coolness, status, silence, technology nerds and trendy people will plug it in or are reasons to plug it in. Plus the richer people are the more the care about the environment in general even though some people think faultily that rich people don’t care, with education and not having to care that much about the basic stuff like money people tend to go higher up on the Maslow’s pyramid of needs which include such selfless things like caring about the environment.
That there should be some kind of correlation between expensive or short range cars and not plugging in is just ridiculous. It’s just what some small minded people think in their simple way of trying to put people into “we and them”-categories.
What is true on the other hand is that longer range PHEVs allows for an higher average mileage on electricity, for both the rich and the poor, or for cheap or expensive vehicles.
“That there should be some kind of correlation between expensive or short range cars and not plugging in is just ridiculous.”
Before calling it ridiculous or falsely accusing me of “we vs them” nonsense, did you even try looking up studies on this?
https://themilesconsultancy.com/new-analysis-plug-hybrid-car-mpg-emissions-expected-spark-debate-suitability-fleet-operation/
https://publications.tno.nl/publication/34610190/Lp8lA4/TNO-2014-R11063.pdf
Only 24% of miles are electric (would be 33% if you ignore fleet cars that are hardly charged). Pruis is 18%. Volve V60 is 16%.
This is a very real phenomena. I think PHEVs like the Volt are fantastic, and studies show they eliminate ~80% of gas use in North America, but short range PHEVs are a different story.
I have to agree. With the exception of the i3 Rex, BWM has some of the least-capable PHEVs on the market. I mean, how hard would it be to have at least 20 miles of range? Better yet, 30 miles.
A more accurate title probably should read — falling ICE sedan sales to Tesla reflected in increased EV overall sales at BMW. EV evolution in progress.
BMW, 35 consecutive months of growth… So their growing plug in percentage means that the segment is growing faster than the rest of the company sales.
Sedans have been dropping long before Tesla. Tesla is selling extremely well DESPITE selling two sedan models and one bloated sedan model.
For the BMW US buyer who’s sure he isn’t going to buy a Tesla. You’d better check out leasing options for the BMW 330e. The federal tax credit may be taken off the lease price making these cars a comparable bargain vs. standard ICE. With the addition of the additional HP and Torque of the electric motor, which are substantial additions.
How come i have never herd of the Electric Mini? Is this sold in Europe?
The Cooper will have a BEV version available late next year…
Right now Mini only has a PHEV Countryman crossover…