Almost 7% Of BMW Group Car Sales Plugged In: August 2018

BY MARK KANE

Every 15th car sold by BMW/MINI was a plug-in last month on the global level.

BMW Group is consistently increasing sales of plug-in electric models and in August delivered 11,669 units, which is 62.3% more a than year ago.

The most important part is that plug-ins now account for 6.74% of total volume (a new record) for the month and 5.2% for the eight-month period thus far in 2018.

“Sales of BMW i, BMW iPerformance and MINI Electric vehicles continue to grow around the world. In August, global BMW i sales were up 30.0%, BMW iPerformance increased deliveries by 77.2% and MINI Electric sales grew 51.4%. The share of electrified as a proportion of overall BMW Group sales also continues to increase: in August 2018, electrified vehicles accounted for almost 7% of global BMW and MINI sales, compared with just over 4% in the same month last year.”

With 82,977 (+43.3%) sales so far this year, BMW Group remains on track for goal of 140,000 in 2018.

Pieter Nota, BMW AG Management Board member responsible for Sales and Brand BMW said: