BMW 530e Touring Wagon Plug-In Hybrid Spied
BMW 530e iPerformance Touring coming
BMW is working on a plug-in hybrid version of the 5-series Touring – the prototype was spotted during winter test runs. The lack of camouflage suggests that the market launch is close.
It’s a smart move for the German manufacturer, as BMW 530e iPerformance is already the best-selling plug-in hybrid model for the brand. The BMW 530e Touring PHEV could further increase sales by a significant percentage.
Together with the new plug-in hybrid 7-Series, upcoming new PHEV 3-Series and X5, as well as several BEV projects (iX3, i4, iNEXT and MINI) the BMW Group has full hands of work on various stages of development for electric cars..
Here are the latest photos of BMW 530e iPerformance Touring:
Images: CarPix
1 Comment on "BMW 530e Touring Wagon Plug-In Hybrid Spied"
I cannot believe BMW could not put that charge-port behind the kidney grills in front of the car.
It looks extreemly bad on the side of the fender like that.
To bad it will never come to North America!