Blink Teams With Hubject To Increase Charger Access In U.S.

BY MARK KANE

Blink and Hubject sign charging interoperability deal

Blink Charging Co. and Hubject announced that from early 2019 charging stations of the Blink network will become available at Hubject’s eRoaming platform, called intercharge, and vice versa – customers of other networks, connected by the Hubject will be able to use the Blink network. All this with a single access card, single app and a single bill.

Currently, Blink has about 135,000 registered members and some 14,000+ charging stations (mainly AC Level 2). Hubject, on the other hand, has connected various networks with over 80,000 charging stations and over 300 B2B partners in 26 countries.

Hubject, as a joint venture established in 2012 by BMW Group, Bosch, Daimler, EnBW, innogy, Siemens, and the Volkswagen Group, initially built its position mainly in Europe and now is expanding in North America.

“The partnership’s mission is to provide seamless charging interoperability for all EV drivers participating in Hubject’s international multi-network intercharge platform, dramatically expanding where EVs can charge as well as facilitate essential two-way telemetric communication between EV’s, charging networks and car manufacturers.” “The partnership between Blink and Hubject, which will become operational in early 2019, will provide new opportunities for Blink and auto dealers by providing enhanced access for Blink to car buyers at the point of sale. By reaching buyers at the time of their EV purchase, Blink can ensure a seamless and enhanced experience for drivers across the U.S., making EV ownership more convenient than ever before. Working with OEM automobile-manufacturers in implementing the ISO 15118 communication protocol is envisioned to be the first step in implementing seamless communication between electric vehicles and charging networks without the need for any human interaction during the charging process. This telemetry between electric vehicles, charging networks and OEMs is also designed to allow the OEMs to incorporate critical EV data into future EV design as well as to layout the groundwork for enhanced EV ownership programs and develop transportation as a service business model.”

Michael D. Farkas, Founder and CEO of Blink said:

“We are extremely pleased to announce our partnership with Hubject, globally-recognized as a leader in enabling EV charging interoperability. This partnership allows members of other networks on Hubject’s platform to charge their electric vehicles at Blink’s charging stations. Additionally, we believe that partnerships like the one announced today, will serve to improve charging station infrastructure, enhance the EV driver user experience, further accelerate EV adoption and expand Blink’s market-leading position.”

Paul Glenney, North American CEO of Hubject said: