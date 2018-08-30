How About Some Tesla Accessories For Black Friday?

5 H BY EVANNEX

BLACK FRIDAY: THE TIME FOR TESLA ACCESSORIES IS NOW, BEFORE THE HOLIDAY RUSH [VIDEO]

Waiting until December for your holiday shopping can be frantic and unsettling. It’s like a last-minute fire drill. Sure, if you’re a Tesla owner, you’re probably ahead of the curve. A friendly reminder though — it might be worthwhile to start your holiday Tesla shopping today. Granted, the day after Thanksgiving will provide plenty of turkey leftovers… but it’s also a day (ahem, Black Friday) to get some cool stuff for your Tesla.

*This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX (which also makes aftermarket Tesla accessories). Authored by Matt Pressman. The opinions expressed in these articles are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs.

Above: As deliveries continue to ramp up, Elon Musk and the Tesla team are prepping for the holiday rush (Reddit: taure)

It turns out that Alex Guberman, a Tesla owner who’s built his own virtual EV empire, published a Model 3 gift guide featuring our products (thank you Alex!). With thousands following him, Alex runs two Facebook groups, Tesla Model S Owners Club and Tesla Model 3 Owners Club, and his own E for Electric youtube channel. His top five Model 3 gifts (view below) are: the Model 3 car cover, trunk organizer, performance pedal covers, all-weather floor mats, and interior vinyl kit.

Above: Alex Guberman’a top five Tesla Model 3 gifts (Youtube: E for Electric)

We also went ahead and created a special Black Friday page to help you shop for Tesla parts and accessories. And, don’t forget — there’s some fun stocking stuffers like our Glasses Clip, miniature toy Tesla cars, or even a T-shirt to show your “frunktastic” Tesla pride. Want to pay tribute to the real-life Iron Man? Try the ultimate fanboy air freshener, Elon’s Musk.

Above: Get Elon’s Musk and make your car smell like the world’s hardest-working billionaire (Source: EVANNEX)

Also, be sure to protect your Tesla. Check out our screen protectors to keep your touchscreen free from fingerprints, smudges, scratches and UV rays. Keep your steering wheel, seats, and interior cool with custom-designed Tesla sunshades. Avoid scrapes, scuffs, and a bad case of “curb rash” with wheel bands. And, when parked outside, be sure your Tesla is well-protected against the elements with our car cover.

Above: Protect your Tesla with a car cover (Source: EVANNEX)

Can you tailor your Tesla to meet your exacting requirements? Learn ways to improve its performance. Add functionality by improving storage. Discover creature comforts to enhance your overall driving experience. And with deliveries picking up, lots of Model 3s are (finally) hitting the roads. So be sure to make your Tesla stand out — reflecting your own individuality, creativity, and nonconformity.

*Editor’s Note: EVANNEX, which also sells aftermarket gear for Teslas, has kindly allowed us to share some of its content with our readers, free of charge. Our thanks go out to EVANNEX. Check out the site here.