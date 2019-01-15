Bjorn Crowns Tesla Model 3 Efficiency King After High-Speed Test
Also shows its superiority at the Supercharger
Our favorite Norwegian electric vehicle YouTuber has just named the Tesla Model 3 the efficiency king. The coronation was made after Bjorn Nyland completed a couple more range tests in the Long Range Dual Motor version of the mid-size sedan. We have the video of the high-speed test above, and the “typical” speed run below. Nyland also put together a video discussing his findings with Supercharging the Tesla Model 3 (bottom). Last week, he had tested the Performance version.
Being world-famous — in the EV world, at least — has its privileges. Nyland was graciously given the use of a Solid Black example of the all-electric, sporting 18-inch wheels and the standard aerodynamic wheel covers. To underline the generosity of the loaner, they apparently drove it up from San Diego to L.A. for Nyland’s use over the next couple of weeks.
The first test saw the YouTuber take a battery-draining trip at an average speed of 90 kph (56 miles per hour). This was meant to simulate a mix of city and highway driving. The run saw him climbing to a significant altitude. Interestingly, the miles-long descent from those heights saw the car limit use of the brake regeneration. On this trip, he found the car capable of driving 560 km (348 miles) on a charge. Its official EPA range is 310 miles.
The high-speed test stayed a bit closer to the L.A. area, and the footage even includes a shot of the test hyperloop tube snaking along the shoulder of the highway near SpaceX in Hawthorne. It was at the end of this test that Nyland is pretty enthusiastic about the efficiency returns he got from the Model 3. At about 120 kph (75 mph) it demonstrated an efficiency of 176 Wh/km (283 Wh/mile), indicating a range at these speeds of 260 miles.
The Model 3’s only competitor in the efficiency arena appears to Nyland to be the Hyundai Ioniq Electric, and he puts out a call to any L.A. owners to take part in an efficiency challenge. While we wait to see if anyone takes him up on his offer, we’ll just remind you that, while the South Korean car may demonstrate a higher efficiency, it’s also not burdened by a huge battery and enjoys a significant weight advantage to the Tesla.
In the video centered on the Model 3 at the Supercharger (bottom), Nyland points out that the car can handle all the power the equipment can dish out until it reaches a state of 50 percent of charge. Then, the charging rate quickly declines. It will be interesting to see how, or if, this changes with the introduction of Supercharger V3.
7 Comments on "Bjorn Crowns Tesla Model 3 Efficiency King After High-Speed Test"
The discontinued LR RWD M3 is even more efficient. On long trips I get at least 275 miles of range with 3 people and luggage at 75-85 mph.
Exactly! I am really annoyed they discontinued that model, to me it was the best of the Model 3 cars. I fear it was ended because it was too efficient making it the best Tesla in the stable for long range travel.
Shows once again how far in the lead Tesla is in that they can be both very high performance and very efficient at the same time!
Other manufacturers have shown that they on the other hand are either/or in that regard.
Other manufacturers have efficiency, but to get that kind of power they need large batteries, which they tend not to use, or they do FWD drive trains that might not handle the power well, etc.
Eric Way of NewsCoulmb channel wants to compare Bolt in side by side test, no word from Nyland. It would be interesting if that comes true.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OY4WiEPFrTg
Ha! That was awesome.
283 Wh/mile is equivalent to 119 mpg. How’d I arrive at that figure, you ask. (1000 x 1/283) gives us miles/kWh. I then multiplied that by 33.7 kWh/gallon of gas. This is what FuelEconomy.gov uses for their conversion. This yields mpg equivalent or mpge. While 119 is impressive for a high speed test, what is more impressive is how well this and many other EVs perform in more typical driving conditions involving a mix of urban and rural driving where that regenerative braking system comes into play. I drive under such conditions here in Northern Virginia just outside Washington, DC, and I achieved 157 mpge for 2018 with my 2015 Nissan Leaf. The regen system generated 32.1% of power used by the electric motor. I drive almost exclusively in Economy mode and shift to B when slowing down.