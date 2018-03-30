Find Out Why Bjørn Nyland Believes Tesla Isn’t A Luxury Car
Tesla vehicles may be expensive and offer many premiums, but that doesn’t mean they should be classified as luxury cars.
Governments and private organizations have various schemes for classifying vehicles. The EPA calls the Tesla Model S a luxury sedan, while the automaker refers to its own car as a premium sedan. Depending on which country you live in, as well as which publications you rely on, car classes can vary widely. For these reasons, it’s safe to say that vehicle categorization and classification is highly subjective.
Although Bjørn Nyland is a huge Tesla fan, he’s willing to admit that the vehicles have their flaws, and he’s also certain they’re not luxury cars. Nyland spends a good deal of time showing us exactly why he feels this way. This doesn’t mean Tesla vehicles are subpar or undesirable, it just means that each automaker may focus resources on different areas.
We think many may argue that the Tesla Model S is not a full-fledged luxury car like the BMW 7 Series. However, it’s a huge leap above most “affordable” cars. What makes a car luxurious? If we’re just looking at cabin quality, materials, and styling, that’s one thing. If we look at special features and uniqueness, that’s another.
With all of this being said, the Model S is generally referred to as a luxury car due to its high price and the fact that it has interior quality and features that aren’t found in most non-luxury vehicles. This surely doesn’t put it in the same category as a European flagship sedan. But, with gas cars, the mechanical side of production is much less expensive. These automakers can afford to splurge on exquisite accommodations while still maintaining healthy margins.
Electric cars are not cheap to produce. If Tesla dialed up the Model S interior to match the level of opulence found in a Mercedes or BMW, the already expensive all-electric vehicles would increase significantly in price.
It will be very telling to see if Mercedes and BMW can produce long-range all-electric vehicles with ultra-luxurious interiors while keeping them price-competitive with Tesla’s offerings. However, that prospect is still years away. Jaguar has proven it’s possible with the I-Pace, so we’ll see what the future brings.
Video Description via Bjørn Nyland on YouTube:
Many people have claimed that Model S and X are luxury cars. I disagree. In my opinion, luxury cars have top shelf interior like shown in this video. Tesla themselves call the Model S a premium sedan.
Well, Bjorn is wrong.
The BMW 7 series has a gas engine and transmission, so it runs like high priced excrement compared to an electric or a Tesla.
The driving experience of an Electric is vastly superior.
Ultra smooth acceleration, instant responsiveness and torque, another level of quiet, and no exhaust stink in your garage. Interior materials can’t make up for a gas engine in the product.
I’ve never read Tesla cars being described as luxury. Premium yes, luxury no.
I agree with Bjorn on Tesla not being a luxury car, Tesla’s just lack the features and comfort to be considered luxury.
Bjorn may enjoy the July 16 issue of BusinessWeek. Tesla is the cover story. Go to bloomberg.com to read.
Very interesting, great photos of Model 3 production. Even a nice jab at GM from Musk. Never a dull moment in Freemont!!
Let’s see…perhaps because he actually drove one (a luxury car) and got a clue???
EV propulsion is superior to dino juice bangers in any car. There is more to ‘lux’ than just the powertrain.
This should be news to no one. I posted this exact same opinion months ago after having rode in a friend’s new 7 series (several of my associates have Model S’s so I’m well familiar with those). It’s OK to recognize that Tesla spent their money on the parts they had to develop from scratch and thus cannot be expected to match other design elements of legacy vehicle manufacturers.
Right. Luxury is a subjective definition so some people will value the electric powertrain characteristics more highly on that front (lack of noise) but it is inarguable that a high end interior is part of luxury. Tesla focuses their energy elsewhere.
Electric cars are a different beast right now than their ICE counterparts, so it is tough to classify them. On the one hand they are dead quiet and smooth, hallmarks of luxury. But their interiors aren’t as opulent, so are they luxurious? Then they are insanely fast to 100km/h but aren’t as good around the track, so are they sports cars? Then they are very cheap to run but cost more up front, so are they budget cars? The answer to all is sort of. They are a new combination of attributes.
It’s hard to argue the Tesla non-Luxury Car claim, presented by Bjorn Nyland, as he has proven, time and again, to be a Model X-pert.