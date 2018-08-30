Bjørn Nyland Visits Samsung’s EVAR Autonomous Charging Robot: Video

2 H BY MARK KANE

EVAR is an autonomous charging robot for parking lots

Bjørn Nyland seems to find the gold mine of interesting EV stuff in South Korea, presenting another slick development.

The latest episode is about the Electric Vehicle Automatic Recharging (EVAR) robot, at the Samsung C-Lab Project.

EVAR can autonomously find and approach an electric car that needs a recharge (the need must first be signalized through the app). When EVAR finds the car and connects to the special EVSE adapter attached to the registration plate, it offers 7.4 kW of single-phase charging from a 10 kWh battery. The proof-of-concept spec, of course, could be different in the future with higher power and a bigger battery.

Does the market need such robots? We are not encouraged at this time as the cost of installation of dozens or hundreds of outlets that share power (which is important) would probably be more cost effective, but who knows.

EVAR team released today also official video: