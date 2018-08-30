Refueling Versus Charging For Short Trips: Bjørn Compares

1 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

How does the EV charging process compare to refueling when it comes to short trips?

Bjørn Nyland makes it very clear here that he’s talking about virtually any battery-electric vehicle (BEV) and only for daily short trips around the city (less than 35 km/22 miles). He says that people always talk about EVs in terms of charging for long distances. However, as we previously reported, most people actually travel shorter distances, albeit, perhaps, multiple times in a given day.

While these short-trip miles all add up, this is very different than getting on the road in an EV with the goal of driving 100-200 miles or more before stopping to charge. In the long-distance situation, no matter which EV you drive, it’s still going to take a bit of time to “top off” the battery for the next leg of your trip. With that being said, there are many people who are able to use their electric vehicle for road trips. A handful of today’s BEVs will allow you to drive for several hours before stopping. Simply make a bathroom stop, stretch out, grab a meal, and you’re back on the road.

Now, let’s take a look at Bjørn’s unique and somewhat silly, “short trip” analysis.

Diesel fueling:

Nyland’s first stop requires refueling a diesel “fossil” car. He adds 10.54 U.S. gallons, which costs the equivalent of $76 USD (fuel isn’t cheap in Europe). The entire process takes about two minutes, plus the time it took him to drive to and from the gas station. He goes out of his way to show the “negatives” of dealing with a gas pump, including dripping diesel and smelly hands. The car Nyland is driving even has a keyed gas cap and he makes sure to show his dealings with the credit card acceptor, etc. Keep in mind that he has to be with the car and in control during the entire process.

Electric vehicle charging:

Nyland’s obvious goal is to show how simple the process is (and he’s right). He pops open the charging port and plugs in. Sadly, he doesn’t reveal what he did while the car was charging or how long the actual charging took (he could have chosen to be highly productive during that time or he could have been sleeping). He’s trying to make it clear that electric car charging is clean, simple, convenient, and cheap. The point is that it takes about 10 seconds to plug the car in. Additionally, you don’t even have to drive to a gas station, many people can simply plug in at home and go to sleep. Their EV will be full in the morning and ready to handle several days of short trips.

How do you feel about the EV charging process compared to gassing up? Let us know in the comment section below.