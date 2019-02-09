Bjorn Nyland Drives Volkswagen e-Crafter Electric Van: Video

1 H BY DOMENICK YONEY

Gives real-world winter efficiency numbers.

Being a popular electric vehicle YouTuber, Bjorn Nyland has a lot of different cars show up in his driveway. As you can see in the video above, this latest one is especially different: it’s the Volkswagen e-Crafter. The van is produced by Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles and is something of a conversion. It borrows the drivetrain from the much smaller VW e-Golf, placing it into the brand’s utilitarian Crafter model.

The somewhat undersized components — 100 kW (134 horsepower) motor with 214 pound-feet of torque powered by a 35.8-kWh battery — are helped out by limiting the top speed of the vehicle to 90 kph (56 miles per hour). This makes it not especially great for highway use, of course, but it’s not sold as a long-range vehicle. VW gives its range as 173 km (108 miles), which, along with its low top speed means it’s primarily meant for in city use.

Despite having the internals of a small hatch, the van, which Nyland points out weighs about 2,500 kg (5,512 pounds), is quite nimble, with the ability to accelerate like a much lighter vehicle. Being so large, he also finds it to have a very strong thirst for electrons. Since it’s winter, the figures collected are higher than they would be during warmer times of the year. As is his wont, he does a bit of energy consumption testing at different speeds and reports his findings thusly:

70 kph (43 mph): 272 Wh/km (438 Wh/mile)

80 kph (50 mph): 300 Wh/km (483 Wh/mile)

90 kph (56 mph): 363 Wh/km (584 Wh/mile)

Obviously, driving at full tilt is kicks up consumption to a pretty high level, so Nyland recommends keeping it closer to 80 kph (50 mph) when on faster roads. Besides highway driving, Nyland also spent an afternoon driving the e-Crafter around the city. He recorded a video of his adventures during this time as well and we’ve included it below. Enjoy!