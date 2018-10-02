Bjørn Nyland Takes First Look At Audi e-tron: Video
Audi e-tron seems like a very practical electric car.
Bjørn Nyland recently had his first opportunity to spend some time with the Audi e-tron. It was not yet a test drive, but a quick stationary overview and comparison to the Jaguar I-PACE and Tesla Model X (or even Tesla Model S).
First impressions are very positive as e-tron turns out to be a well-designed, solid EV. It’s large, spacious (besides the fast that the middle seat has compromised legroom), with a huge trunk (little too high of a loading height) and 2nd largest front trunk (after Tesla).
Audi did its homework with charging (DC up to 150 kW) and AC up to 22 kW (3-phase), as well as an optional additional AC charging inlet on the passenger side. The charging inlet also doesn’t have those cover caps. The e-tron still will fall short of the Tesla Supercharging network until IONITY and Electrify America expand networks, but the on-board charger is way more capable than in the case of I-PACE (7.4 kW).
Audi e-tron can tow a lot more than the I-PACE (750 kg), but slightly less than Tesla Model X (1,800 kg ve 2,250 kg). However, the e-tron can be equipped with roof racks. There is also an easy system to fold the back seats from the trunk or fold the middle seat for things like skis. Overall, the Tesla Model X seems to be more spacious inside though.
Audi brings a lot of features that Tesla lacks like a 3D view of the car, paddles for regenerative braking settings, optional cameras instead of side mirrors, illuminated seatbelt latches, headlight washers, seats with massage, etc. Navigation / infotainment is solid (though not as good as in the case of Tesla), with a cool keyboard on the lower touch screen for typing destination and an instrument cluster with navigation behind the wheel.
Surprisingly Bjørn noticed that materials in the e-tron could be better (here he gives the advantage to I-PACE and Tesla).
Overall, Audi e-tron wins the practicality award, but Bjørn will stick with Tesla as it has stronger performance (speed, acceleration), towing capability, space, Supercharging network and remains better fit for his driving profile.
Audi e-tron specs:
- 0-60 mph in 5.5 seconds or 0-100 km/h in 5.7 seconds
- Top speed – 124 mph
- over 400 km (250 miles) expected under WLTP test cycle
- 95 kWh battery (36 cell modules, each module is equipped with 12 pouch cells, nominal voltage of 396 volts)
- battery pack weight: 700 kilograms (1543.2 lb)
- dual-motor all-wheel drive – up to 300 kW and 664 Nm in S mode (boost) or up to 265 kW and 561 Nm in D mode. Front motor is 135 kW, the rear is 165 kW (S mode).
- Maximum tow rating – 1,800 kg (4,000 pounds) when properly equipped
- 9.6 kW on-board charger (240 V, 40 A) in U.S. and 11 kW or 22 kW three-phase in Europe
- DC fast charging up to 150 kW: 0-80% in 30 minutes
5 Comments on "Bjørn Nyland Takes First Look At Audi e-tron: Video"
Well, Bjorn is a well known Tesla fan who will also get a Roadster from them. So take everything he says about other cars with a pinch of salt.
That said, I am glad he changed his opinion about the E-Tron as he was criticizing it a lot before he actually sat inside or drove it.
About the charging network, the CCS one will be more than sufficient in maximum one year thanks to Ionity, Electrify America and Charpoint both in the US and Europe. It will also be faster, with speeds between 150 and 350 kW.
I have seen the E-Tron and must say it is a great car but the Mercedes EQC seemed a lot nicer to me and also had a huge space inside.
I can’t speak to Europe, but Electrify America will never catch Tesla’s Supercharger network. And I do mean never. Their existing plans don’t even match what Tesla had 2 years ago, much less where they are heading.
Chargepoint doesn’t have any bearing on this conversation. Have you used their network? They are third-rate in every metric and in no way comparable to Superchargers, or even EA for that matter. My experience is all of the third-party networks in the US are absymal. I would never rely on them for any sort of road trip. It’s supercharger or nothing at this point.
Audi views their EV program as a “compliance” strategy to support Audi’s core ICE line-up… that is why Audi’s EV program does not have the benefit of the organizational attention and $$$ resources needed to compete against a Tesla which by contrast is exclusively dedicated to EV… GM’s & Nissaan’s EV program (which are arguably the best of the traditional car makers) has already proven that point.
Likely it will be another 3-5 years before traditional car makers reposition their EV programs from a limited production compliance strategy to a program of making EVs a core production car.
History shows large well established companies generally don’t make core changes in direction until their business survival depends on it… and by then it’s often too late… a smaller more nimble competitor often is more capable of providing the next better thing.
Well, just today I was at the Jaguar dealership in my town (small, 80.000 people) and they had 8 I Paces only here, including one for test drives. If that doesn’t show commitment, I don’t know what can convince you, the non believers.
https://postimg.cc/TLmN32Xh
