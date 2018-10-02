Bjørn Nyland Takes First Look At Audi e-tron: Video

3 H BY MARK KANE

Audi e-tron seems like a very practical electric car.

Bjørn Nyland recently had his first opportunity to spend some time with the Audi e-tron. It was not yet a test drive, but a quick stationary overview and comparison to the Jaguar I-PACE and Tesla Model X (or even Tesla Model S).

First impressions are very positive as e-tron turns out to be a well-designed, solid EV. It’s large, spacious (besides the fast that the middle seat has compromised legroom), with a huge trunk (little too high of a loading height) and 2nd largest front trunk (after Tesla).

Audi did its homework with charging (DC up to 150 kW) and AC up to 22 kW (3-phase), as well as an optional additional AC charging inlet on the passenger side. The charging inlet also doesn’t have those cover caps. The e-tron still will fall short of the Tesla Supercharging network until IONITY and Electrify America expand networks, but the on-board charger is way more capable than in the case of I-PACE (7.4 kW).

Audi e-tron can tow a lot more than the I-PACE (750 kg), but slightly less than Tesla Model X (1,800 kg ve 2,250 kg). However, the e-tron can be equipped with roof racks. There is also an easy system to fold the back seats from the trunk or fold the middle seat for things like skis. Overall, the Tesla Model X seems to be more spacious inside though.

Audi brings a lot of features that Tesla lacks like a 3D view of the car, paddles for regenerative braking settings, optional cameras instead of side mirrors, illuminated seatbelt latches, headlight washers, seats with massage, etc. Navigation / infotainment is solid (though not as good as in the case of Tesla), with a cool keyboard on the lower touch screen for typing destination and an instrument cluster with navigation behind the wheel.

Surprisingly Bjørn noticed that materials in the e-tron could be better (here he gives the advantage to I-PACE and Tesla).

Overall, Audi e-tron wins the practicality award, but Bjørn will stick with Tesla as it has stronger performance (speed, acceleration), towing capability, space, Supercharging network and remains better fit for his driving profile.

Audi e-tron specs: