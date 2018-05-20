  1. Home
Bjorn Checks Out The 87-Mile Rated Kia Ray EV

BY MARK KANE

Kia Ray EV, the ancestors of the Soul EV and Niro EV

Visiting South Korea, Bjørn Nyland found a Kia Ray EV – a pretty rare electric car from early times, well ahead of the launch of Kia Soul EV. It was first unveiled in 2011.

The Ray EV was Kia’s first production electric car, available only in a small run in South Korea. It reminds us of the Mitsubishi i-MiEV – also kind of kei-car – with just a 16.4 kWh battery and support for CHAdeMO fast charging.

The example Ray EV in the video turns out to be surprisingly roomy inside and well equipped. Sadly, it wasn’t continued as Kia moved to bigger Soul EV and now the Niro EV.

Kia Ray EV spec:

  • 16.4 kWh battery for up to 140 km (87 miles) of range (at best)
  • 50 kW electric motor (FWD)
  • fast charging possible up to 80% in 25 minutes using CHAdeMO charger

