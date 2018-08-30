Bjorn Takes Jaguar I-Pace Out For First Drive

44 M BY VANJA KLJAIC

The EV-oriented YouTuber gives Jaguar’s first-ever electric vehicle a spin.

During the 2018 Fortum Ladetour, Bjørn Nyland, a well-known YouTuber with a passion for electric vehicles, got to drive the Jaguar I-Pace for the first time. After his overwhelming experience with Teslas and other EVs from different car manufacturers, Nyland gets a chance to give us detailed insight into the I-Pace.

With the Jaguar I‑PACE, the British car maker finally ventured into the pure electric vehicle world. Dubbed by the carmaker as “the ultimate all-electric performance SUV,” the I-Pace promises both a thrilling experience to look at and drive. The vehicle is powered by two electric motors that deliver a combined output of 394 horsepower and 513lb-ft (696 Nm) of torque. Thanks to instant torque and impressive acceleration. the I-Pace can sprint from 0-62mph (0-100km/h) in just 4.5 seconds. Its 90kW battery promises a range of up to 292 miles (470 kilometers).

For Nyland, the vehicle makes an overall positive effect. However, there are several small qualms with the car. Certainly, this being Jaguar’s first all-electric battery-powered vehicle, there are a few items (especially with the entertainment system) the British car maker needs to address. For example, the laggy and somewhat quirky entertainment system annoys both Nyland and anyone watching the video.

As you will see from the video above, the I-Pace comes with a somewhat busy interior, not that much interior space and overall, it feels like it’s the company’s first electric vehicle. There are, clearly, some items the automaker will need to address.

Overall, even short, the video gives us a solid impression of the car itself. The first part addresses the quirky navigation, media, and entertainment system. This is followed by a short rundown of the available space both in the front and rear and then it’s onto the actual driving. The latter part addresses the ride quality, comfort levels and range.