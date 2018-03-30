Bjørn Descends 18% Grade In Tesla Model X Without Brakes
4 H BY WADE MALONE 13
Bjørn coasts his Model X down Stalheimskleiva in Norway without touching either pedal.
Arguably, one of the best aspects of electric vehicles is regenerative braking. Turning on high regenerative braking is not necessarily the most efficient means of travel in every scenario. But it does make for a more relaxing driving experience once you get a feel for it.
Bjørn decided to put his Tesla to the test by taking it down Stalheimskleiva, a one way road in Norway known for it’s relatively steep 18 % grade descent. While far from the steepest road in the world, it is one of the steepest in Europe. Bjørn compares it to Lombard Street in San Francisco. For his test, he neither accelerates nor brakes and the Model X is set to maximum regen.
Was his Model X able to pull it off? Well, there are a few tense moments when the car gained speed just before a turn. And during the short drive he suggests that the Ampera-e might be better suited to this due to it’s higher regenerative braking. But as the car safely reaches the end of the road, Bjørn declares “It seems like Tesla was designed for Norway. It was made for this ****.”
Even if you aren’t interested in the test itself, the video is worth watching just for the beautiful scenery.
I tried an interesting challenge: Descend 18 % grade on Stalheimskleiva without using brakes on my Tesla Model X.
Start elevation: 375 m
End elevation: 157 m
Drop: 218 m Potential energy released: 218 m * 2600 kg * 9.81 m/s2 = 5.6 MJ = 1.54 kWh
Energy to drive 2 km very slowly: 120 Wh/km * 2 = 0.24 kWh
Net energy after drive: 1.54 kWh – 0.24 kWh = 1.3 kWh
Energy put into battery: 1 kWh Regen efficiency: 77 %
Leave a Reply
13 Comments on "Bjørn Descends 18% Grade In Tesla Model X Without Brakes"
Bjorn clearly states in the video Ampera-E (Bolt) has much stronger regen, and so does the 2018 Leaf…
They have stronger regen at slow speeds. At high speeds im pretty sure the Model X can get back more kW than the Bolt or Leaf.
Have not driven the new leaf yet. But Having driven an S/X several times and owning a Bolt, I can say that the Bolt has stronger regen particularly when using the ‘regen on demand’ steering wheel paddle. But using that paddle might violate the spirit of the self imposed rules of this test 😉
Even without the paddle, on a relatively flat road the Bolt can come to a complete stop without braking. (I don’t believe the S and X can.) But on the downside the Bolt going around those turns at 15+ mph with no braking might lead to some squealing tires begging for traction lol!
2018 Leaf with e-pedal would stop at any point on that slope you let of the accelerator, thats the whole point of true 1 pedal driving that Tesla’s are not capable of.
However, the Leaf’s e-pedal *does* engage friction brakes to fully stop the car. The Bolt (and I’m assuming the i3) can stop the car without friction brakes, though the Bolt can do it much better since the regen is stronger.
Sounds like GM is bring 1 pedal driving to the ’19 Volt too.
I am not sure at what speed the e-pedal engages friction brakes, but my guess is less then 5MPH, The regen in the 2018 leaf is impressive, and I think equal to the Bolt… I drove them in succession a few weeks ago, and came away more impressed with the Leaf then the Bolt for a few reasons, e-pedal being one of them. I really do like the Bolt’s paddle though, thats pretty clever. Bolt is clearly a better engineered car, but its a bit too expensive, and missing some tech the Leaf has.
The Bolt can regen over 70kWh.
What is max regen for a Tesla?
I have not seen the Tesla’s I have driven over 50kw Regen, but then again have not tested specifically trying for high regen rates.
I do not have any data at high speed, so would just be speculating.
He should have done it with the car in reverse. I love descending hills in my S in reverse. It allows you to inversely control the regenerative braking, by applying more pressure on the “go” pedal.
This is one the biggest practical benefits of electric vehicles for heavier trucks. People who often tow large trailers with pickup trucks can expect a brake job every 15-20K miles (or less if you have a Nissan Titan 😉
Hopefully, when we finally get electric pickup trucks, they’ll have “tow/haul” regen mode. Would also be good to have a regen upgrade for the trailer with a charge cord back into the truck.
The only problem I have with Tesla is their cars can’t be brought to a complete stop without using the brake pedal. I much prefer the “one-pedal” driving experience of the Bolt.