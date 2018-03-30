Bjørn Descends 18% Grade In Tesla Model X Without Brakes

4 H BY WADE MALONE

Bjørn coasts his Model X down Stalheimskleiva in Norway without touching either pedal.

Arguably, one of the best aspects of electric vehicles is regenerative braking. Turning on high regenerative braking is not necessarily the most efficient means of travel in every scenario. But it does make for a more relaxing driving experience once you get a feel for it.

Bjørn decided to put his Tesla to the test by taking it down Stalheimskleiva, a one way road in Norway known for it’s relatively steep 18 % grade descent. While far from the steepest road in the world, it is one of the steepest in Europe. Bjørn compares it to Lombard Street in San Francisco. For his test, he neither accelerates nor brakes and the Model X is set to maximum regen.

Was his Model X able to pull it off? Well, there are a few tense moments when the car gained speed just before a turn. And during the short drive he suggests that the Ampera-e might be better suited to this due to it’s higher regenerative braking. But as the car safely reaches the end of the road, Bjørn declares “It seems like Tesla was designed for Norway. It was made for this ****.”

Even if you aren’t interested in the test itself, the video is worth watching just for the beautiful scenery.

I tried an interesting challenge: Descend 18 % grade on Stalheimskleiva without using brakes on my Tesla Model X. Start elevation: 375 m End elevation: 157 m Drop: 218 m Potential energy released: 218 m * 2600 kg * 9.81 m/s2 = 5.6 MJ = 1.54 kWh Energy to drive 2 km very slowly: 120 Wh/km * 2 = 0.24 kWh Net energy after drive: 1.54 kWh – 0.24 kWh = 1.3 kWh Energy put into battery: 1 kWh Regen efficiency: 77 %

