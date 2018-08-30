Watch This Funky Electric Méhari Get High

6 H BY DOMENICK YONEY

The original one, not the new one

The Citroën e-Méhari looks like a pretty fun car to drive and we’d like to see Bjorn Nyland take one for a spin sometime. In the meantime, our favorite Asian-Norwegian electric vehicle YouTuber has just the thing to tide us over: an adventure in an electrified version of the original plastic-bodied Méhari.

This French vehicle, which looks like the result of a night of forbidden passion shared by a Jeep and a Mini Moke, was produced by Citroën for 20 years, until 1988, in numbers in excess of 144,000. Now, an outfit called Eden-Cassis is converting some of those to electric, stripping out the gasoline-burning 602-CC (36.7 cubic-inch) two-cylinder lump in favor of a 15 kW (20.12 horsepower) electric motor. It uses a 10 kWh battery pack to supply the necessary go-juice. The Eden version keeps the 4-speed transmission to help make up for the underwhelming number of horses.

While the electrified Méhari is hardly a hot rod, it still boasts better performance than the dirty version. And, as Nyland demonstrates, it’s got all the grunt it needs to drive to the top of Europe’s highest seaside cliff, which located in the south of France. This specialty vehicle, which under French law doesn’t require a license to drive because of its low 80 KPH (50 miles-per-hour) top speed, is being offered for 24,000 Euro ($27,790 at today’s rates). Eden also offers a number of cool options to help you customize your ride.

If you haven’t already, go ahead and click play on the video above. It’s really a great episode, with lots of great scenery and you can tell Nyland really has fun exploring how to operate this unique vehicle. Enjoy!

Source: YouTube