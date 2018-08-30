Bill Ford Hints At Future Pure Electric Ford F-150
Hmm … will it truly come to be? Perhaps, but it won’t be this Rivian electric truck disguised as an F-150.
We’ll be more than honest to say that we don’t have too much to go on here. Additionally, this has all been talked about before, not unlike a Chevrolet Silverado PHEV, not to mention the upcoming highly capable, 400-horsepower, all-electric pickup truck from Rivian Automotive (which will make its debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show soon, and we’ll be on hand soon for the pre-premiere in Michigan). There’s also lots of talk about the Tesla pickup truck (which we’re confident will come at some point down the road).
Now, with those interesting disclaimers out of the way, let’s just say that as Ford transitions to primarily pickup trucks and SUVs, a hybrid pickup truck is reportedly coming soon (2020 though, and we truly hope it’s not another of the 48-volt mild-hybrid variety). Moreover, a Ford all-electric pickup truck is surely a possibility around the same time, at least according to information that Green Car Reports recently gleaned.
Bill Ford recently spoke at the Ford Rouge facility in Dearborn, Michigan for a 100th-anniversary celebration. He confirmed that the famed Rouge plant will surely build the 2020 Ford F-150 Hybrid. More interestingly, he teased the potential for an all-electric F-150. Ford shared (via Green Car Congress):
[The 2020 Ford F-150 Hybrid is] going to be a truck that takes you farther without sacrificing power and a truck that helps you do more when you get there, with electricity for everything from your tools to your camping gear.
And then we’ll keep innovating. When it comes to building the best trucks in the world, we never rest. Whether they’re gas, diesel, hybrid—or when the time comes, fully electric—we will ensure they power the world in a sustainable way and remain Built Ford Tough.
Source: Green Car Congress
12 Comments on "Bill Ford Hints At Future Pure Electric Ford F-150"
I will see your “At some point down the road,” and raise you a “We’ll cross that bridge when we come to it.”
From a very selfish standpoint, I really, really want lots of 48V PHEVs to be sold.
My 48V based cottage solar system would love a good supply of used batteries 😉
When looking at the “off roading” article, it’s clear that the truck shown there is way more integrated than the one shown here. Almost too integrated for a platform mule. And it has a different suspension architecture.
I’d say there is a non-zero probability that Ford may be considering a supply deal with Rivian.
It’s charging or Iced the spot?
Who will Ford contract to build and manufacture a massive battery supply, to actually make these potentially future EV F-150s?
CATL?
Ford’s minces words while other companies move product development forward.
“Whether they’re gas, diesel, hybrid—or when the time comes, fully electric—we will ensure they power the world in a sustainable way and remain Built Ford Tough.”
Hi Bill, how are gas trucks sustainable?
Profits trump sustainability, in the near term, especially in Fords successful and highly profitable ICE F-series truck segment.
Ford is Forward thinking, in competing in a profitable EV Future?
Not so much.
Practicality is also important. So far there’s no evidence that anyone can build a proper EV pickup truck with today’s technology that has the same performance and near same price as a gas version. From initial reports not even Rivian is going to do so, although they may be reasonable for some people who buy compact or midsize. Probably a reason why the Tesla Pickup is unlikely to be around until at least 2023.
And no 0-60 and “torque” are way down the list of performance requirements for a truck.
I agree though that this sounds more like a “at some point down the road option, not something coming out in the next couple of years.
There’s really less than meets the eye here.
Just as IEVs makes the continual mistake of calling 100% Hydrogen Powered vehicles Electric Cars, they’re making the same mistake here: A HYBRID is a 100% ICE powered vehicle. In case the author needs a refresher as to what these vehicles are, there was a good article on hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and battery electrics in a recent article here.
Motors may take some of the interim momentum of the vehicles, but all the power eventually comes from fuel.
The fact that there will be “Plenty of Electricity for Tools or Camping” could be done by ANY totally ICE vehicle today with an inverter running off the 12 volt battery. When it is low, the engine is restarted to recharge it and prevents getting stranded.
Pretty sure he’s referring a PHEV hybrid, they’ve had that tech for quite a while and it works well. It’s common to refer to them as hybrids and drop the “plug-in” part of the acronym. Example: Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid.
Not quite. I have a 12V inverter on my F-150 and it’s good for laptops and recharging power tool batteries (Fords example). Ford are touting the hybrid (PHEV or not) as being able to run circular saws and other high wattage equipment. It’s a step up from what we have today, even if it’s not a PHEV (which lets still hope it is).
I’m still hoping for a PHEV with 50 miles of EV range for the same price and overall weight as the Diesel (comparable to the 3.5 Ecoboost would be better, but that’s even less realistic).