Bill Ford Hints At Future Pure Electric Ford F-150

2 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Hmm … will it truly come to be? Perhaps, but it won’t be this Rivian electric truck disguised as an F-150.

We’ll be more than honest to say that we don’t have too much to go on here. Additionally, this has all been talked about before, not unlike a Chevrolet Silverado PHEV, not to mention the upcoming highly capable, 400-horsepower, all-electric pickup truck from Rivian Automotive (which will make its debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show soon, and we’ll be on hand soon for the pre-premiere in Michigan). There’s also lots of talk about the Tesla pickup truck (which we’re confident will come at some point down the road).

Now, with those interesting disclaimers out of the way, let’s just say that as Ford transitions to primarily pickup trucks and SUVs, a hybrid pickup truck is reportedly coming soon (2020 though, and we truly hope it’s not another of the 48-volt mild-hybrid variety). Moreover, a Ford all-electric pickup truck is surely a possibility around the same time, at least according to information that Green Car Reports recently gleaned.

Bill Ford recently spoke at the Ford Rouge facility in Dearborn, Michigan for a 100th-anniversary celebration. He confirmed that the famed Rouge plant will surely build the 2020 Ford F-150 Hybrid. More interestingly, he teased the potential for an all-electric F-150. Ford shared (via Green Car Congress):

[The 2020 Ford F-150 Hybrid is] going to be a truck that takes you farther without sacrificing power and a truck that helps you do more when you get there, with electricity for everything from your tools to your camping gear. And then we’ll keep innovating. When it comes to building the best trucks in the world, we never rest. Whether they’re gas, diesel, hybrid—or when the time comes, fully electric—we will ensure they power the world in a sustainable way and remain Built Ford Tough.

Source: Green Car Congress