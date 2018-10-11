Tall, Large Guy Tests Small 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV

4 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

How does this big guy fit in the 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV?

This larger, taller man is at an auto show checking out the new, 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV. He says he’s 6’4″ inches tall and a touch over 250 pounds. After doing a brief walkaround and providing some basic information, he wonders if he’ll be able to get into the small electric car. While the Bolt EV is a compact car, it has a unique design that makes it much more representative of a crossover than many other compact cars.

The good news is that he has no trouble getting into the Bolt EV’s driver’s seat. He actually goes so far as to say that he’s comfortable, has lots of head room, and an extra six inches or so in front of his knees. He’s also happy with the outward and dash visibility, as well as the adjustability of the driver’s seat. Once he’s inside he provides a brief tour of the vehicle’s cabin.

The true test comes, however, when this big guy decides to check out the rear seats. He doesn’t expect there to be much leg room, and he’s right. While he does fit back there and would be fine for short trips, his head is just barely touching the headliner and his knees are hitting the back of the front seat. He says that there’s still a surprising amount of room and that a 6’3″ person may actually be ok back there.

Do you own a Bolt EV or have you sat in one? If so, share your impressions with us in the comment section below.

Video Description via Big Skid Media on YouTube: 2019 Chevy Bolt EV. Will you fit? Small Electric Car Review If a tall fat guy fits into the Chevy Bolt, then you can too. It’s the 2019 Chevrolet Bolt, and yes it is a compact electric car, but it’s roomier on the interior than you might otherwise think.

Chevrolet Bolt EV

