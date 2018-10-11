Tall, Large Guy Tests Small 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV
How does this big guy fit in the 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV?
This larger, taller man is at an auto show checking out the new, 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV. He says he’s 6’4″ inches tall and a touch over 250 pounds. After doing a brief walkaround and providing some basic information, he wonders if he’ll be able to get into the small electric car. While the Bolt EV is a compact car, it has a unique design that makes it much more representative of a crossover than many other compact cars.
The good news is that he has no trouble getting into the Bolt EV’s driver’s seat. He actually goes so far as to say that he’s comfortable, has lots of head room, and an extra six inches or so in front of his knees. He’s also happy with the outward and dash visibility, as well as the adjustability of the driver’s seat. Once he’s inside he provides a brief tour of the vehicle’s cabin.
The true test comes, however, when this big guy decides to check out the rear seats. He doesn’t expect there to be much leg room, and he’s right. While he does fit back there and would be fine for short trips, his head is just barely touching the headliner and his knees are hitting the back of the front seat. He says that there’s still a surprising amount of room and that a 6’3″ person may actually be ok back there.
Do you own a Bolt EV or have you sat in one? If so, share your impressions with us in the comment section below.
10 Comments on "Tall, Large Guy Tests Small 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV"
The Bolt is like a TARDIS. 😀
At 5’10” and shrinking, 160 pounds, I sleep in this car while my autopilot (wife) drives. 🙂
I actually sat in a 2019 at the Texas State Fair yesterday. It does appear Chevy has added a bit more padding to the center seat section so the sides aren’t quite as intrusive (basically, the “factory” version of the same fix several owners have done). The front seats are still too narrow of course…an exrra inch of width would go a longvway here.
It really is hard to beat the tall hatchback form factor for space to footprint efficiency. I just wish the Bolt was a little longer to permit more cargo space behind the 2nd row. Hopefully the upcoming Buick version will rectify that.
Me too. I wish it were more wagon like, but it does pretty well. You can put a lot of stuff in it vertically behind the rear seat. The car could have been longer without lengthening the wheel base. I know it’s sacrilegious talk in today’s car trends, but some amount of overhang is OK and the wheels don’t have to always be pushed to the absolute corners.
The Tardis comment is pretty accurate. Chevy figured out a way to warp space with that car. Kind of like the Ron Weasley’s tent. At 5’10” there is a ridiculous amount of head room. Easily 4-5″ of empty space above my head. My 6’4″, 300 lbs co-worker fit in there quite nicely, though the seats are probably a bit narrow for him.
They could actually have reduced the head room a bit to reduce weight, lower the center of gravity and aerodynamics. I parked next to a Model X and the height of the two cars is very similar, but the X is at least a couple feet longer.
I’m 6’5” 210lbs — the Bolt is great, as was the Leaf. Looks like a clown car but so be it. Gives a chance to talk about why there’s so much interior space — simplicity of an EV.
At our car show a heavy (350lb) guy was sitting in my i3. I specifically asked him to see how he would fit in the Bolt. He could not get in the Bolt. His legs wouldn’t clear the steering column. In the rear seat, the Bolt has less actual headroom, and the side of your head easily can rub against the curvature of the roof. It is more like a fuselage tunnel in the rear.
Look at this guys legs are pressed against the door panel and his right hip is also pressed against the console, the seat bottoms are still only 17 inches wide while the Volt is 23 inches wide, same with my Leaf at 23.
When he was sitting in the rear and he checks for head room his greasy hair is touching the headliner, hope it has Scotch Guard!
Basically the guy was an idiot, try driving for an hour as driver or passenger and the Bolt feels like a Sardine can.
My wife has an 18 Bolt, I have an 18 Leaf. I’m 6’. While I prefer the seats in the Leaf, I have to say that the Bolt has the most driver / passenger legroom that I can remember going back to my old mans mid-70’s Lincoln land yacht!
The Bolts seat backs (in my case) truly suck; my back rests on both side bolsters, and, the car needs a power seats for the best comfort.