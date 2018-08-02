Big Auto Still Spends Big Dollars Promoting Gas Cars, Not Tesla Killers
Okay… guilty. I just used the clickbait term “Tesla Killers” — the media’s catchphrase to hype EVs destined to destroy Team Elon. But are Big Auto’s electric cars really a threat to Tesla? As the press gets swept up in electric concept cars, press releases, and buzzy announcements from legacy automakers, efforts surrounding their existing EVs are kept quiet. More on that in a minute.
*This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX (which also makes aftermarket Tesla accessories). Authored by Matt Pressman. The opinions expressed in these articles are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs.
Above: BMW hypes their ‘electrified’ line-up at car shows but shy away from big ad campaigns to promote them (Image: Motor Sport)
First, some background. Electric cars from legacy automakers tend to be compliance cars with strategically low production output. Nonetheless, they still deserve kudos for producing pure electrics. Critics call Big Auto’s EVs nothing more than window dressing and greenwashing. But that’s unfair. These EVs still represent an important step in the transition to cleaner transport.
That said, there’s a troubling new trend — confusing, tricky terminology. News flash: Big Auto’s so-called electrified cars often still use… surprise… gasoline. Are they really committed to a future without fossil fuels? The data shows otherwise. Big Auto’s corporate execs are spending big bucks on gasoline-powered cars (and trucks) with rich investments in their respective ad budgets. Meanwhile, what’s their ad spending on EVs? Those ad budgets pale in comparison.
Above: Understanding the differences between electric and electrified vehicles (Source: CNN Money)
Gina Coplon-Newfield (via Sierra Club) writes, “automakers are doing the bare minimum to advertise and sell electric vehicles — often, even less than the minimum. A recent study commissioned by the Northeast States for Coordinated Air Use Management (NESCAUM) shows that six major automakers in the U.S. (General Motors, Ford, Toyota, Nissan, Volkswagen, and FiatChrysler) are spending almost nothing to advertise their electric vehicles.”
Furthermore, “The report, which looks at 2017 automotive ad spending, shows that in California and Northeast markets as well as in nationwide ads, FiatChrysler didn’t advertise the electric Fiat 500e at all, and Volkswagen didn’t advertise the eGolf at all either. When examining data from California and the Northeast, Nissan, Toyota, and Ford also spent NOTHING on ads for the plug-in Leaf, Prius Prime, Fusion, and C-Max Energi, respectively.” Check out the charts below for more.
Comparing Big Auto’s Gas vs. Electric Ad Spend:
Source: Data above was shared with Sierra Club by NESCAUM, via CompetiTrack, a company that tracks auto advertising activity
To be fair, Tesla doesn’t spend on traditional advertising either. However, they don’t need to — the Silicon Valley company is dominating market share for both its premium offerings and its lower-priced Model 3. And, Model 3 reservations are in the hundreds of thousands. That said, if “Tesla Killers” are really coming, you’d expect legacy automakers would want to advertise to take back market share. But if Big Auto’s current crop of EVs serve as any indication, that won’t happen.
Source: Sierra Club
*Editor’s Note: EVANNEX, which also sells aftermarket gear for Teslas, has kindly allowed us to share some of its content with our readers, free of charge. Our thanks go out to EVANNEX. Check out the site here.
Include a graph showing ad spending relative to profit and you’ll see they are running their business in a fiscally responsible way, which is exactly what their board and shareholders expect.
If you want that to change, you need to change the economics of the market: government incentives, carbon tax, lower cost of EV components, etc.
We live in a short term minded society. The future may be very different, but today is very much like yesterday
I agree that they are profit motivated and there’s nothing wrong with that. I also think they don’t really have competitive products to Tesla, though. They can’t possibly be blind to this, of course. And they are certainly seeing the Model-3s success. Any traditional auto-maker that doesn’t want to become the next kodak, blackberry, or blockbuster video knows they need to compete in this market eventually. However, I don’t expect to see any advertisements for this until they have a vehicle ready that is actually competitive with Tesla and also makes a profit. If they are unable to figure out how to make a profit, then they are doomed in the long run. So, while they are working on that, they still need to be able to sell the stuff they are making currently. So no reason to push their EV products yet.
They don’t spend money on advertising their Teslakillers. What a surprise! It is very simple: these Teslakillers do not exist! (Yet). And what they actually will kill when they finally come available, are their own ICE vehicles.
Very true.
I suspect Tesla is like that shark from the Meg getting ready to devour the Big Three’s boat and all they do is down play it.
If I were Nissan or GM I would at least be worried about the 6,000 EV’s a week in that there really isn’t much stopping Tesla from getting a pick up truck to market soon.
Especially with pick up’s love of drinking down tons of gasoline and people like me screaming as it devours $70 bucks in gas in a sitting.
The truck crowd is a lot more difficult. There is a lot of brand loyalty. Ford buyers won’t buy GM or Chrysler because their family only buys Ford. Same with the others. Why do you think Honda and Toyota has such a hard time?
Why would they advertise cars they only make a few of that sell anyway ?
In an attempt to try to sell many more! They don’t need to advertise the ICE cars. Everyone is well aware of that tech and those will sell no matter what. I think what people in our space are hoping is that they would shift dollars that are being used to promote ICE sales to promoting EV sales. However, if they don’t have to sell EVs, and they will lose money doing so, there’s very little chance that they are going to heavily promote the EVs. For the automaker’s perspective, it just doesn’t make sense for most of them to push their electric vehicles at this point. However, for the future, they should be … at least from an EV fan’s perspective.
But when you see even in the state of Alabama people making a big deal about EV’s , you gotta believe EV’s are making progress!
The rules of economics will prevail as long as there are enough car makers who produce desirable and economical EVs.
Tesla is the shining example. The more they make cars, the lower the cost to produce them and the more people are exposed to them. Legacy automakers will have to produce either pure EVs or hybrids to compete which will allow people more options to choose. The increasing cost to advertise for gasoline cars and trucks will erode their profit but cannot reverse the trend. It’s only a matter of time until the house of ICE will collapse.
I think 2020 will be that time due to a number of factors:
– The arrival of Tesla Model Y and semi trucks. Also hopefully a Tesla pick up trucks.
– Political change in the US that will reverse anti- environment policies driven by the current administration.
– New EV offerings from Europe and Asia driven by local regulations
– China as the largest auto market that favors pure EV, and where Tesla will have significant presence.
Pricing will still be too high in 2020, by 2020 in the US , you’ll still be making small incremental progress, the industry is still way off the parity needed for mass change over to EV.
Probably be in recession by 2020 too, that’s not going to help EV’s at all.
2020-2022 are going to be very hard years for EVs.
Taxpayers cannot afford to subsidize EV at more than single digit market share and its political suicide to heavily tax gas to fund it.
Battery tech is not advanced enough to enable BEVS at cost parity with mainstream ICE vehicles.
A large number of models come on line during these years splitting sales and reducing economy of scale.
I know it’s not what you want to hear but these are the hump years the market needs to get over.
Sunny days wait on the other side.
Want to vote me down? Take a screen shot and check back in 2-3 years – I’d love to be proven wrong.
I think mass EV adoption starts with Model 3 mass production. Up until last month, every electric vehicle was niche. But having the Model 3 in the yearly top 50 vehicle sales is going to spur greater investment, which spurs greater adoption.
As long as combustion cars are vastly outselling EVs, the tax hike on the former doesn’t need to be large to enable significant discounts on the latter. Of course that will be getting tougher as EV sales become more significant — but by that time the price disparity should already be much smaller. I’m not convinced there will actually be a choke point in 2020-2022, or at any time really.
Here’s why dealerships and manufacturers will never push electric vehicles:
https://www.businessinsider.com/the-surprising-source-of-car-dealers-profits-2012-2
I spoke with a car salesman recently and he explained to me that a good dealership can keep the lights on with service/maintenance revenue alone. Sales were only a fraction of the bottom line. Seeing how EV’s don’t generate any back-end maintenance even remotely on the scale of ICE, modern day dealerships can’t survive under the EV banner.
Essentially, it’s rats in the maze, protecting the maze.
Totally agree! I keep telling all these people that say how great the EV’s from legacy automakers are going to kill Tesla when they don’t want to consider the dealers that sales them,(not). Big deal when these EV’s gets introduce with decent sales #’s,,,aka Chevy Bolt when the first few months were being sold, now look at the #’s. Dealers try every trick in the book and succeed on possible customers not to sell their EV’s. No money on it for them. IMHO new EV manufactures with no ICE baggage have a much better chance to succeed than legacy manufactures and also I think that they will follow the Tesla model or very similar.
The dealership problem is well known. I don’t see why that would affect manufacturer advertising budgets, though…
Don’t expect that to change….they make profits on the gas guzzlers so of course they are going to push those. You can’t expect water to run uphill.
The early Romans figured out how to run the water uphill. Things are changing already.
What I’m starting to notice on social media advertising is a specific lack of mentioning the power-train in vehicle advertisements. Even when directed to the learn more pages, with expanded descriptions of the vehicle features, there’s no mention of the fuel type (petrol/diesel), no mention of engine size.
So I have fun with them and always ask; is it electric? And then wait for their squirmy answer.