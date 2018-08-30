Betting The Bank: Take Out A Loan To Buy TSLA Stock For Future Profit?
48 M BY VANJA KLJAIC 18
A guy walks into a bank
While this may sound like a joke to a lot of people, the idea behind this is quite simple: raise capital at a price point that allows you to reap the profits at another later on. It’s what brokers and investors have been doing for decades. It’s what all who seek a big buck without too much hassle look for. However, this time, it’s not based on a hunch. It’s not based on some statistical data or insider information. It’s based on a Tweet. And that ladies and gentlemen, is kind of worrying.
The talk of the town for the past two weeks is that Elon Musk wants to take the company private. This was revealed in a tweet by the Tesla CEO, stating that funding has been obtained and that he intends to buy the stock at $420. This was later further backed up by several e-mails, releases, and reports from the company itself. Some are calling this the short burn of the century. Others are taking out the torches and pitchforks, calling for a class action lawsuit against Musk if this doesn’t happen and calling the FTC to intervene. However, some are actually trying to capitalize on this information.
About a week ago, a Redditor named u/wakka54 revealed how he is going to play Musk’s stock information. The small investor went into his (presumably) local bank and took out a loan for $232,000 with $600/month interest, all in order to buy 623 shares of Tesla. The idea was simple: buy the stock at $372/share and sell it when the price hits the Musk proclaimed taking it private value of $420 later on. To add even more fuel to the fire, the Redditor posted proof of his investment.
The jury is still out on whether this guy is a genius, or this is the dumbest trading move ever. The potential earnings of $29,000 shrink every month. If the deal takes six months, that’s $3,600 in interest lost. For a whole year, he’s looking at $7,200. Include the taxes the buyer will have to account for during his payout, and the negatives take over the positives. Many have argued this plan brings on too much risk and a wealth of problems. However, with this much credit capacity and this much brash, the only logical conclusion is that this investor’s got more than enough to cover his losses.
Categories: Tesla
Leave a Reply
18 Comments on "Betting The Bank: Take Out A Loan To Buy TSLA Stock For Future Profit?"
What if the stock goes down?
hahaha, why worry about the “what if” scenarios.
“Options” are something to be very afraid of, but really, you could spend about 10 thousand to get 600 shares worth of price exposure, and limit your loss to the ~10 thousand (6 call contracts). If the price breaks to 400-420, their value would double, or triple. If it doesn’t, you could salvage maybe 50% of your investment, before they expire.
Stock market is like a box of chocolates…
Box of government subsidized chocolates LOL
Good rule of thumb: never, ever, borrow money to invest in the stock market. It’s probably the number two rule, right after don’t put your entire investment in a single stock.
The guy must have read that Tesla is the least volatile stock on the market. What could go wrong?
Wasn’t this one of the reason for great depression? I guess this is one way to get around Glass-Steagall.
Great depression is having all your money in TSLA but no car to drive.
Investors do that all the time (that is borrowing to buy shares). With all due respect it is IMO the stupidest and most dangerous thing to do along with shorting stocks in general and Tsla specifically.
A guy in the Tesla Motors Club – investors forum seems to have been doing exactly what you describe a couple of days ago. Result: he got a margin call from his bank and needed to sell all his shares he bought above $370, at a loss of course since stock is now below $350.
Here is comment (all fresh): This “all in” long is going to sell a few thousand shares due to a margin call. That’s how it works when the price is held down $20 below where you bought as much as possible.
Now I agree with many here, probably Insideevs should refrain from writing articles about financial aspects of Tesla. Specifically this type of article with super dangerous ideas.
So you are saying one should buy stock when the share price is low? That’s smart.
….and never trade stocks according to a tweet from Elon Musk. Believers of Elon Musk tweets are a bit like blue whales. Some say that out of the few remaining a fair proportion are occasionally commenting on Insideevs. Go figure if that is true…
Are you calling Elon Musk’s supporters fat?
Yes it is, but if you are trading on margin you end up selling low frequently. An investment drops that you are leveraging and you are forced to liquidate.
Good to know, thanks for your investment advice.
Yes, what an incredibly irresponsible article.
Musk we borrow and then invest in the highly speculative Wall Street equities market?
This is one of the larger risk-reward “super dangerous ideas” that IEVs has put out there.
Why don’t people learn about risk adjusted returns before they invest? Such as looking at the Sharpe ratio with the understanding that the risk free return in a one year CD is at 2% or better.
For some insight: a Sharpe ratio of 1 or better is considered good; 2 or better is very good; and 3 or better is considered excellent.
TSLA has a negative Sharpe ratio of -0.33 now. AAPL is at 2.2 and AMZN is at 5.7. Why would anyone put their money in a relatively risky stock when they have clearly better alternatives? Sharpe ratio is not a guarantee of futures earnings, but it is a good measure of risk adjusted return based on historical performance.
https://www.investopedia.com/articles/07/sharpe_ratio.asp