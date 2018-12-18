Five Facts About The 2019 Chevy Volt That You Should Know

23 M BY WADE MALONE

New Volt updates improve the car in every way

Chevrolet more or less birthed the plug-in hybrid category when it debuted the Chevy Volt way back in December of 2010. Since then, the Volt has led the way for plug-in hybrids with little competition in the U.S. Not only from a technological sense, but from a sales perspective.

But over the past 2 years, that status quo has changed. The Volt has seen Toyota pass by it in U.S. sales with the low price, short range Prius Prime. The Honda Clarity PHEV has been steadily creeping up as well. The Honda has an all electric range nearly matching the Volt with an EPA estimated 47 miles. And InsideEVs sales estimates put very little daylight between the two models’ sales.

In order to stay competitive, the 2019 Volt needed to offer some major changes for the car’s mid-cycle update. Faster charging speeds, stronger regenerative braking, vastly improved backup camera, new packages and optional power driver seat are just a few of the improvements. By all accounts, Chevy has succeeding in making the Volt a more compelling package.

Tens of thousands of Americans will be picking up a new plug-in hybrid for the 2018 EV sales rush. So Roadshow has compiled a list of 5 important facts that you should know before deciding what PHEV is right for you.

The video gives you a good overview of several features receiving major updates, as well as those staying the same. Although Roadshow does leave off one very important update heading into winter. According to Chevrolet:

the 2019 Volt allows activation of the automatic engine-assisted heating system to be deferred until much lower temperatures — minus 13 degrees F / minus 25 degrees C — for more all-electric operation.

For more detail on these updates, be sure to check our overview from earlier this year.

