Bentley Continental GT Plug-In Hybrid Makes Spy Photo Debut

4 H BY ANTHONY KARR

An electrified 3.0-liter V6 should be under the hood.

It was earlier this week when we shared the first spy photos of a more hardcore version of the Bentley Continental GT, and today we are bringing another batch of shots, this time depicting a potential hybrid version of the Conti GT. This may look like a regular Continental GT, but there’s a catch.

As you can easily see, there’s a charging port on the rear left fender of the car. Usually, the Continental GT has just one fuel cap on the right fender, but this prototype also has another cap hiding the charging port. It’s a bit surprising that it’s not located on one of the front fenders, but, as they say, engineers know best.

From what we’ve heard so far, the PHEV Continental GT will use a reworked version of Porsche’s hybrid system, which debuted in the Panamera hybrid. Actually, it’s the same system that powers the Bentayga Hybrid – a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 gasoline engine and an electric motor, capable of operating on electric energy for up to 31 miles (50 kilometers) in the NEDC test cycle. Unfortunately, Bentley is not revealing details about the total system horsepower, torque, the battery size, and whether there’s any effect on interior storage.

However, we know that in the Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid the powertrain generates 462 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque, while the range-topping Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo has 680 hp. Different sources claim Bentley could receive the more powerful variant, making the Continental GT PHEV the absolute range-topper in the grand tourer’s lineup. Of course, nothing is confirmed at the moment.

The British automaker has ambitions to offer hybrid versions of all its future models. The company believes the “plug-in hybrid technology provides the best of two worlds” and plans to invest a significant amount of resources into it.

Photos: CarPix